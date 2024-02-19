It's not too late to snag the fantastic OnePlus Pad at its best price on Amazon

OnePlus Pad: Now $80 OFF on Amazon! Get the OnePlus Pad on Amazon save $80 in the process. The slate has a gorgeous 11.61-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, giving it awesome performance. $80 off (17%) Buy at Amazon

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the OnePlus Pad is fast, smooth and offers a solid performance. It can handle anything, including demanding games like Genshin Impact. Additionally, this bad boy packs a gorgeous 11.6-inch display with a 2800 x 2000 pixels resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The screen also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, making it perfect for binge-watching movies and TV shows on the go.With its awesome performance, great display, and now an even lower price tag, the OnePlus Pad definitely sounds as a real bargain. Therefore, we suggest you act fast and get one for less now while you still can.