It's not too late to snag the fantastic OnePlus Pad at its best price on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus is among the manufacturers that make some of the best phones out there. The company also offers pretty awesome earbuds. Additionally, if you weren't aware, OnePlus has been competing with top dogs like Samsung and Apple in yet another area: the tablet market.
In 2023, OnePlus announced its OnePlus Pad, which comes at a much more budget-friendly price than Samsung's ultra-powerful Galaxy Tab S9, and it's probably among the tablets that you may be keeping on your radar if you are on the hunt for an awesome new slate.
Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the OnePlus Pad is fast, smooth and offers a solid performance. It can handle anything, including demanding games like Genshin Impact. Additionally, this bad boy packs a gorgeous 11.6-inch display with a 2800 x 2000 pixels resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The screen also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, making it perfect for binge-watching movies and TV shows on the go.
With its awesome performance, great display, and now an even lower price tag, the OnePlus Pad definitely sounds as a real bargain. Therefore, we suggest you act fast and get one for less now while you still can.
Well, the OnePlus Pad is currently an even bigger bang for your buck, as it's still enjoying that sweet 17% discount on Amazon we told you about a few weeks ago. Yep, that's right! You can still snag the 128GB version of this handsome fella for 80 bucks off its price if you capitalize on this deal now! We should also mention that, firstly, the slate is currently at its best price on Amazon, and secondly, this is a pretty nice discount, considering that this device has mostly been enjoying discounts of around $50 in the past.
