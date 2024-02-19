Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

It's not too late to snag the fantastic OnePlus Pad at its best price on Amazon

Tablets Deals OnePlus
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's not too late to snag the fantastic OnePlus Pad at a charming discount
OnePlus is among the manufacturers that make some of the best phones out there. The company also offers pretty awesome earbuds. Additionally, if you weren't aware, OnePlus has been competing with top dogs like Samsung and Apple in yet another area: the tablet market.

In 2023, OnePlus announced its OnePlus Pad, which comes at a much more budget-friendly price than Samsung's ultra-powerful Galaxy Tab S9, and it's probably among the tablets that you may be keeping on your radar if you are on the hunt for an awesome new slate.

Well, the OnePlus Pad is currently an even bigger bang for your buck, as it's still enjoying that sweet 17% discount on Amazon we told you about a few weeks ago. Yep, that's right! You can still snag the 128GB version of this handsome fella for 80 bucks off its price if you capitalize on this deal now! We should also mention that, firstly, the slate is currently at its best price on Amazon, and secondly, this is a pretty nice discount, considering that this device has mostly been enjoying discounts of around $50 in the past.

OnePlus Pad: Now $80 OFF on Amazon!

Get the OnePlus Pad on Amazon save $80 in the process. The slate has a gorgeous 11.61-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, giving it awesome performance.
$80 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon


Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the OnePlus Pad is fast, smooth and offers a solid performance. It can handle anything, including demanding games like Genshin Impact. Additionally, this bad boy packs a gorgeous 11.6-inch display with a 2800 x 2000 pixels resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The screen also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, making it perfect for binge-watching movies and TV shows on the go.

With its awesome performance, great display, and now an even lower price tag, the OnePlus Pad definitely sounds as a real bargain. Therefore, we suggest you act fast and get one for less now while you still can.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
Lawsuit explains how T-Mobile is exposing customer data to hackers
Lawsuit explains how T-Mobile is exposing customer data to hackers

Latest News

Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless