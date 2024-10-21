The latest OnePlus Pad 2 deal bundles the brand's best tablet with its best buds at a special price

See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

By no means better than Samsung's hot new Galaxy Tab S10+ or Tab S10 Ultra, the OnePlus Pad 2 is clearly among the best Android tablets you can buy this holiday season. That's certainly true at a surprisingly reasonable list price of $549.99, and it's even more true when you can save 50 bucks and get a deliciously valuable freebie included at no extra cost.

That's right, the brand's sophomore in-house iPad-rivaling effort is sold for a limited time at $499.99 with a complimentary pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 3 bundled in. You'll have to use a very easy-to-remember "PUMPKIN" promo code to lower the slate's price before completing your order, while your $180-worth gift should be added automatically to your cart, further increasing an already phenomenal value proposition.

OnePlus Pad 2

256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 12.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 3000 x 2120 Pixel Resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, AI Toolbox, Android 14, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Nimbus Gray Color, Free OnePlus Buds 3 Pro Included
$50 off (9%) Gift
$499 99
$549 99
Buy at OnePlus

As our OnePlus Pad 2 review shows, this 12.1-inch powerhouse is almost all big strengths and virtually no significant flaws, with that silky smooth 144Hz refresh rate-equipped screen, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and the 67W charging technology in particular looking impressive even for 550 bucks, let alone 500, let alone with some of the best wireless earbuds out there also included.

It's hard not to fall in love with a budget tablet made from super-premium metal and glass that measures an incredibly slender 6.5mm and yet somehow also packs a hefty 9,510mAh battery fully capable of keeping the lights on for a day's work... and a night's entertainment. The six-speaker system with Dolby Atmos technology perfectly matches that large, smooth, and sharp display to help you stream the crispest and loudest of content currently available, and from a software support standpoint, OnePlus promises not to disappoint you... very soon.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are perhaps even more impressive in the context of their product category, giving the likes of Apple's AirPods Pro 2 and Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro a run for their money in terms of overall audio performance, active noise cancellation, battery life, and more. 

Together, the two products setting you back just $499.99 right now (together) represent the bang-for-buck champion of a lifetime holiday season, simply looking too good to turn down.
