The OnePlus Pad 2 is $100 off and bundled with free ANC earbuds worth $179.99 ahead of Black Friday
OnePlus launched its Black Friday Early Access event this week, allowing registered and subscribed customers to get hot discounts its tech before the event. The OnePlus Pad 2 is part of the fun, and you can now buy it for $100 off its $549.99 price. The discount is automatically applied at checkout, provided you have signed into your account and subscribed tot the merchant's early savings event.
You're not just getting a discount with this promo, though. At the time of writing, the high-class Android tablet arrives with a free pair of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, which retail for as much as $179.99. That's not the first time the official store has launched this deal, though we previously got a humbler $50 price cut on the slate.
This bad boy may not have an AMOLED display like Samsung's model, but it sports a larger 12.1-inch display with higher resolution and pixel density. The OnePlus Pad 2's display also supports higher refresh rates—144 Hz, to be exact.
On top of all that, you've got six stereo speakers optimized for Dolby Atmos and a 9,510mAh battery with ultra-fast 67W wired charging capabilities. That lets your slate replenish its battery in less than an hour!
As you can see, the Android 14 OnePlus Pad 2 is quite an exciting option. It may not use the same display technology as flagship Samsung tablets, but it easily beats mid-range models with high refresh rates, excellent performance, and quick charging speeds. Get yours at the official store for $100 off, plus a free Buds Pro 3 before it's too late.
