Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

The OnePlus Pad 2 is $100 off and bundled with free ANC earbuds worth $179.99 ahead of Black Friday

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a person holding the OnePlus Pad 2 and showcasing its display. The screen displays a green frog.
OnePlus launched its Black Friday Early Access event this week, allowing registered and subscribed customers to get hot discounts its tech before the event. The OnePlus Pad 2 is part of the fun, and you can now buy it for $100 off its $549.99 price. The discount is automatically applied at checkout, provided you have signed into your account and subscribed tot the merchant's early savings event.

OnePlus Pad 2: $100 off and free ANC earbuds worth $179.99

The OnePlus Store's Black Friday Early Access campaign is live! With it, registered and subscribed customers can take advantage of a $100 discount on the super-hot OnePlus Pad 2. That's not all! The OnePlus Store throws in a free pair of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 to sweeten the pot. These cost $179.99, but you don't have to pay a single penny extra! Don't miss out.
$100 off (18%) Gift
$449 99
$549 99
Buy at OnePlus

You're not just getting a discount with this promo, though. At the time of writing, the high-class Android tablet arrives with a free pair of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, which retail for as much as $179.99. That's not the first time the official store has launched this deal, though we previously got a humbler $50 price cut on the slate.

With Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy either not having the model in stock or selling it at its standard price, this is technically your best chance at getting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered tablet for less. At that price, it's a more than sensible Galaxy Tab S9 alternative, too.

This bad boy may not have an AMOLED display like Samsung's model, but it sports a larger 12.1-inch display with higher resolution and pixel density. The OnePlus Pad 2's display also supports higher refresh rates—144 Hz, to be exact.

While it's slightly larger than the Galaxy slate, this puppy is actually more comfortable to hold, as pointed out in our OnePlus Pad 2 vs Galaxy Tab S9 showdown. That's largely thanks to the slightly curved edges on the OnePlus model.

On top of all that, you've got six stereo speakers optimized for Dolby Atmos and a 9,510mAh battery with ultra-fast 67W wired charging capabilities. That lets your slate replenish its battery in less than an hour!

As you can see, the Android 14 OnePlus Pad 2 is quite an exciting option. It may not use the same display technology as flagship Samsung tablets, but it easily beats mid-range models with high refresh rates, excellent performance, and quick charging speeds. Get yours at the official store for $100 off, plus a free Buds Pro 3 before it's too late.

The OnePlus Pad 2 is also available at:

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date

Latest News

Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless