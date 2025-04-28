The OnePlus Pad 2 got way more tempting with a $150 discount and $99.99 freebie
Do you need an affordable Galaxy Tab S10+ alternative? Well, you should definitely have the OnePlus Pad 2 on your radar. This Android tablet packs lots of potential with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and it costs $549.99, so it's way cheaper than the best Samsung tablets.
But if you take advantage of OnePlus' latest promo, you won't have to pay its full retail price! The slate is currently available for $100 off with coupon code "HELLOMAY" applied at checkout. But that's not all — trading in any device in any condition gives you an extra $50 discount. On top of all that, you get a free OnePlus Stylo 2 ($99.99 value) with your purchase. That means you can save $249.99 with this amazing bargain.
As we mentioned earlier, the device is also plenty powerful with its flagship-grade processor. Although it doesn't excel in all performance tests (see our OnePlus Pad 2 review for more details), it provides a fantastic daily experience. You can engage in light multitasking and even play some games, making this slate a perfect all-rounder for many.
While it may not rival the Galaxy Tab series, the OnePlus Pad 2 is still a great tablet for everyday use. It checks a lot of boxes and doesn't cost an arm and a leg. Plus, it's even more affordable with the official store's exclusive promo. Yep, no other merchant matches the OnePlus.com offer, making it even more attractive. Act fast and save $100 with the "HELLOMAY" code, trade in any device for an extra $50 off, and get your lovely $99.99 freebie.
As one of the best Android tablets, this mid-range device definitely packs a punch. Firstly, it comes with a 12.1-inch 3K display with an ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, delivering an excellent scrolling and streaming experience. The touchscreen uses LCD instead of OLED technology, but it offers great colors and supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.
Additionally, the OnePlus Pad 2 comes with a 9,510 mAh battery, which gives you plenty of on-screen time when browsing and playing games. That said, our tests showed it's not very reliable for long streaming sessions, as it lasts less than five hours while watching videos.
