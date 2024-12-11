Killer anniversary deal makes the OnePlus Pad 2 one of the best tablets to buy this Christmas
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As with its in-house smartwatch line, OnePlus truly knocked it out of the park with the company's sophomore tablet effort this year, managing to threaten the seemingly unbeatable bang for buck of Apple's 11-inch iPad Air (2024).
That was true at the OnePlus Pad 2's remarkably low launch price of $549.99 just a few months ago, and it's obviously even more true today at an even lower $449.99. This is not the first time this 12.1-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse has been discounted by a cool $100, but it may well be your final chance of 2024 to order the Nimbus Gray-coated device with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at such a special price.
Technically, this is not a Christmas promotion, instead joining the likes of the OnePlus Open, OnePlus 12, and OnePlus 12R handsets in their manufacturer's 11th anniversary sales event, but if you want to be sure you'll receive your nicely discounted slate by December 24, you should probably hurry and make your purchase as soon as possible.
You practically only need to read our OnePlus Pad 2 review's headline to understand how much value this "all-rounder" delivers at 450 bucks between its silky smooth 144Hz refresh rate-capable IPS LCD screen, surprisingly large battery squeezed into an impressively thin, lightweight, and decidedly premium package, blazing fast 67W charging technology, and of course, the aforementioned state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and generous 12GB memory count.
On top of everything, the marked-down OnePlus Pad 2 currently includes a folio case at no extra cost as well. That's not quite as valuable as other freebies offered in the past (which are now sadly out of stock), but it's still worth a decent $39.99, providing important protection against drops for such a precious device and further sweetening an already delicious last-minute holiday deal.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: