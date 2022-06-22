 OnePlus rolls out important bug fixes for a bunch of flagships - PhoneArena
Software updates OnePlus
@cosminvasile
OnePlus is very quick when it comes to fixing software bugs, but sometimes the updates meant to patch issues introduce new ones. Considering how often OnePlus releases new software updates, this is certainly bound to happen, which creates a vicious cycle that customers can’t seem to escape from.

That said, if you own one of the company’s slightly older flagships, such as the OnePlus 8/Pro, OnePlus 8T or OnePlus 9R, you’re now eligible for a small yet important update that fixes a couple of bugs probably introduce by one of the updates these phones received in the past.

To emphasize on the fact that all these phones are getting the same changes, OnePlus designated the same codename for all three updates: OxygenOS 12 C.21. Below is the complete list of changes you’ll be getting once you install the update:

System
  • [Improved] system stability
  • [Fixed] the issue that screen kept on abnormally in certain scenarios after locking
  • [Fixed] the issue that some gesture operations worked abnormally after enabling the Quick launch

Camera
  • [Fixed] the issue of crash when opening Ultra Steady in certain scenarios

The new OxygenOS 12 C21 update is already rolling out to OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, and OnePlus 9R, but it will take a few days for everyone to receive it, so be patient if doesn’t show up for you yet.
