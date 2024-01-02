You can start the new year with a huge $600 OnePlus Open discount, but there's (obviously) a catch





Normally sold for a justifiably high $1,699.99 with no strings attached and recently discounted by $200 and $300, the flexible Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse can be had from Best Buy for as little as $1,099.99 to kick off the new year on the right foot. Normally sold for a justifiably high $1,699.99 with no strings attached and recently discounted by $200 and $300, the flexible Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse can be had from Best Buy for as little as $1,099.99 to kick off the new year on the right foot.

OnePlus Open 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Shooter, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options, Upfront Carrier Activation Required, $200 Discount Available Without Activation $600 off (35%) $1099 99 $1699 99 Buy at BestBuy





Although you're technically still looking at an unlocked device available at an unprecedented $600 discount here, you will unsurprisingly need to meet one important condition in order to make the OnePlus Open more affordable than ever before.





Specifically, you will have to agree to upfront activation on one of a number of US carriers, which might feel a tad inconvenient but doesn't actually keep you tied to that mobile network operator for a very long time.





OnePlus Open , mind you, is in many ways objectively on par with or even better than the hugely popular (and significantly costlier) As such, it would definitely be foolish not to at least consider taking advantage of this unexpected New Year's promotion if you happen to be in the market for one of the best foldable phones out there. The, mind you, is in many ways objectively on par with or even better than the hugely popular (and significantly costlier) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 , sporting two gorgeous screens, a grand total of five extremely capable cameras, one super-fast-charging battery, and a hefty 512 gigs of internal storage space paired with an equally impressive 16GB RAM count.





In short, this is an undeniably spectacular OnePlus phone you can get for an admittedly amazing price at the time of this writing... as long as you're willing to jump through one fairly simple hoop.