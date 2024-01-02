You can start the new year with a huge $600 OnePlus Open discount, but there's (obviously) a catch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Traditionally speaking, it's hard to think of a worse time to buy a new phone than right after the end of the holiday season. But traditions are made to be broken... on occasion, and while we've certainly seen a bunch of awesome deals offered by major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy on the first-of-a-kind OnePlus Open around Thanksgiving and Christmas, the very well-reviewed foldable is now incredibly available at a lower-than-ever price.
Normally sold for a justifiably high $1,699.99 with no strings attached and recently discounted by $200 and $300, the flexible Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse can be had from Best Buy for as little as $1,099.99 to kick off the new year on the right foot.
Although you're technically still looking at an unlocked device available at an unprecedented $600 discount here, you will unsurprisingly need to meet one important condition in order to make the OnePlus Open more affordable than ever before.
Specifically, you will have to agree to upfront activation on one of a number of US carriers, which might feel a tad inconvenient but doesn't actually keep you tied to that mobile network operator for a very long time.
As such, it would definitely be foolish not to at least consider taking advantage of this unexpected New Year's promotion if you happen to be in the market for one of the best foldable phones out there. The OnePlus Open, mind you, is in many ways objectively on par with or even better than the hugely popular (and significantly costlier) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, sporting two gorgeous screens, a grand total of five extremely capable cameras, one super-fast-charging battery, and a hefty 512 gigs of internal storage space paired with an equally impressive 16GB RAM count.
In short, this is an undeniably spectacular OnePlus phone you can get for an admittedly amazing price at the time of this writing... as long as you're willing to jump through one fairly simple hoop.
