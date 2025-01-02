Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

The towering OnePlus Open foldable is on sale at a positively dreamy $500 discount again

If you feel like you simply cannot wait one more day (let alone five or six months) for the belated second-ever OnePlus foldable, you might as well pull the trigger on the company's rookie book-style Android powerhouse at a killer new discount.

This is bound to seem familiar to a lot of bargain hunters and holiday shoppers out there, slashing a massive (but far from unprecedented) 500 bucks off the $1,699.99 list price of the 2023-released OnePlus Open. That's with a very generous 512 gigs of internal storage space and a fittingly hefty 16GB RAM count, and at least for the time being, you're free to choose between Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black colorways at the exact same discount.

OnePlus Open

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Camera, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options, NEWYEAR25 Promo Code Required
$500 off (29%)
$1199 99
$1699 99
Buy at OnePlus

Said discount will apply to your oneplus.com/us order only if you remember to enter the "NEWYEAR25" coupon code at checkout, which obviously means this is a New Year's promotion that's likely to end in the very near future.

Unfortunately, we don't have a precise expiration date for you, so all we can tell you is that you should probably hurry and take advantage of the latest Black Friday-grade OnePlus Open deal before it inevitably goes away. To be perfectly clear, this bad boy has never been sold at a lower price than $1,199.99 with no special requirements and no strings attached, and yes, that includes its manufacturer's Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas sales events from the last couple of months or so.

Unambiguously named one of the best foldable phones even in 2024 in our (revisited) OnePlus Open review, the deeply discounted device is slightly less impressive than Samsung's younger Galaxy Z Fold 6 in the raw power department, "settling" for a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC rather than a newer 8 Gen 3 model. 

But that certainly doesn't mean the overall performance is bad on the OnePlus Open, while the 7.82 and 6.31-inch displays are roughly as outstanding today as when the phone made its commercial debut more than a year ago. Let's not forget to mention the blazing fast 67W charging technology, massive 4,805mAh battery squeezed into a remarkably thin, lightweight, and durable body, and last but surely not least, the 48 + 64 + 48MP triple rear-facing camera system. Now that's what I call a positively dreamy foldable in 2024, 2025, and beyond!
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.

