Score $300 of the OnePlus Open and get a free OnePlus Pad with this smashing deal

OnePlus Open: $300 off + FREE OnePlus Pad!

The official OnePlus store gives us an amazing Halloween deal on its OnePlus Open. The phone is now $200 off with coupon code PUMPKIN, and you can save an extra $100 by trading in any phone in any condition. But wait, there's more! Not only do you save on the phone, but you also get a free OnePlus Pad ($479.99 value) with your phone purchase. Alternatively, you can get a free OnePlus Nord N30 5G ($299.99 value).