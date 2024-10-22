Score $300 of the OnePlus Open and get a free OnePlus Pad with this smashing deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Halloween is just around the corner! But instead of dressing up in costumes, online merchants celebrate the upcoming holiday with crazy-good deals. This OnePlus Open promo at the official store clearly shows us it's a great time to shop on holidays like Halloween. Why? Well, you can now get the foldable with a $300 discount plus a free OnePlus Pad!
We're not joking! You can really buy one of the best foldable phones for $1399.99 plus a $479.99 gift! That's a massive $779.99 in savings! And while you must do something to claim the price cut, it's nothing compared to signing up to a carrier for several years. Instead, you apply coupon code 'PUMPKIN' at checkout and trade in any phone in any condition. The code shaves $200 off the device, and you receive an extra $100 off for recycling an old device.
Mind you, since you're getting none other than the brand's foldable perfection, you're in for a real treat. The device sports a 6.31-inch AMOLED cover and 7.81-inch main display with 120Hz refresh rates and vivid colors. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 guarantees amazing performance, even though it's no longer the latest Qualcomm processor. And with 16GB RAM, you'll run any game you like with no hiccups along the way.
If you're interested in what the official store offers, act fast! The free OnePlus Pad offer won't stay up for long, so first come, first served. Get your OnePlus Open for $300 less and with a $479.99 gift before it's too late!
As you can probably guess, it's not every day that you can get a free tablet with your new smartphone, even at the OnePlus Store. The merchant sometimes offers shoppers free wireless earbuds or smartwatches with its OnePlus 12 and Open phones, but getting the OnePlus Pad for free is a once-in-a-blue-moon occurrence.
Granted, the Z Fold 6 is quite a bit more powerful than this OnePlus phone. However, the latter supports blazing-fast 67W wired charging speeds, something Samsung fans have yet to experience. Couple that with the impressive 48 + 48 + 64 MP camera on the rear (photo samples available on our OnePlus Open review), and this bad boy emerges as a clear winner on the foldable front even in 2024.
