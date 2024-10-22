See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Score $300 of the OnePlus Open and get a free OnePlus Pad with this smashing deal

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus Open, placed half-opened on a white table, showcases the main display's home screen with app icons.
Halloween is just around the corner! But instead of dressing up in costumes, online merchants celebrate the upcoming holiday with crazy-good deals. This OnePlus Open promo at the official store clearly shows us it's a great time to shop on holidays like Halloween. Why? Well, you can now get the foldable with a $300 discount plus a free OnePlus Pad!

OnePlus Open: $300 off + FREE OnePlus Pad!

The official OnePlus store gives us an amazing Halloween deal on its OnePlus Open. The phone is now $200 off with coupon code PUMPKIN, and you can save an extra $100 by trading in any phone in any condition. But wait, there's more! Not only do you save on the phone, but you also get a free OnePlus Pad ($479.99 value) with your phone purchase. Alternatively, you can get a free OnePlus Nord N30 5G ($299.99 value).
$300 off (18%) Trade-in Gift
$1399 99
$1699 99
Buy at OnePlus

We're not joking! You can really buy one of the best foldable phones for $1399.99 plus a $479.99 gift! That's a massive $779.99 in savings! And while you must do something to claim the price cut, it's nothing compared to signing up to a carrier for several years. Instead, you apply coupon code 'PUMPKIN' at checkout and trade in any phone in any condition. The code shaves $200 off the device, and you receive an extra $100 off for recycling an old device.

As you can probably guess, it's not every day that you can get a free tablet with your new smartphone, even at the OnePlus Store. The merchant sometimes offers shoppers free wireless earbuds or smartwatches with its OnePlus 12 and Open phones, but getting the OnePlus Pad for free is a once-in-a-blue-moon occurrence.

Mind you, since you're getting none other than the brand's foldable perfection, you're in for a real treat. The device sports a 6.31-inch AMOLED cover and 7.81-inch main display with 120Hz refresh rates and vivid colors. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 guarantees amazing performance, even though it's no longer the latest Qualcomm processor. And with 16GB RAM, you'll run any game you like with no hiccups along the way.

Granted, the Z Fold 6 is quite a bit more powerful than this OnePlus phone. However, the latter supports blazing-fast 67W wired charging speeds, something Samsung fans have yet to experience. Couple that with the impressive 48 + 48 + 64 MP camera on the rear (photo samples available on our OnePlus Open review), and this bad boy emerges as a clear winner on the foldable front even in 2024.

Recommended Stories
If you're interested in what the official store offers, act fast! The free OnePlus Pad offer won't stay up for long, so first come, first served. Get your OnePlus Open for $300 less and with a $479.99 gift before it's too late!

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more

Latest News

Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless