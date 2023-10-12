Next week, Google will have to stop making a specific claim about the Pixel Fold

Pixel Fold is "the thinnest foldable of all" might not hold up after the release of the OnePlus Open specs on his latest X post, tipster Google might soon have to eliminate a major claim it makes when promoting the Pixel Fold book-style foldable. Google's claim that theis "the thinnest foldable of all" might not hold up after the release of the OnePlus Open , the next foldable to open and close around a vertical axis. Besides revealing somespecs on his latest X post, tipster @MysteryLupin wrote that OnePlus will market the device as being the "Thinnest foldable available in North America."





Since two foldable phones can't be the thinnest model available on the same continent, this must mean that the OnePlus Open will be thinner than the Pixel Fold . As we noted above, Google does say that the Pixel Fold is "the thinnest foldable of all" but this line is tethered to a footnote that adds that this claim is valid, "among foldable phones in markets where Pixel Fold is sold."





When folded, themeasures 12.1mm thick compared to 5.8mm when unfolded. The Galaxy Fold 5 has a thickness of 13.4mm when folded and 6.1mm when unfolded. In some markets, the Honor Magic V2 is the thinnest foldable. The glass version of the phone measures 10.1mm when folded and 4.8mm unfolded. The model made of PU leather is 9.9mm folded and 4.7mm unfolded. Honor's device isn't offered in North America which allows OnePlus to continue with its claim.

The tipster's tweet also notes that the OnePlus Open will be available in two color options, Voyager Black, and Emerald Dusk (Green). It will come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of flash storage. The camera array will include a periscope lens that will deliver 6x optical zoom and features optical image stabilization. While the exact capacity wasn't mentioned, the company says that the OnePlus Open will have the largest battery in a foldable and it will support 67W fast charging.





Pixel Fold and the OnePlus Open should be unveiled exactly one week from today, October 19th, at 7 am PDT, 10 am EDT, 4 pm CEST, and 7:30 pm IST. Pre-orders will be accepted starting the very same day. The X tipster says that the OnePlus Open will carry a starting price of $1,699 that slightly undercuts the starting price of $1,799 for theand the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 . Theshould be unveiled exactly one week from today, October 19th, at 7 am PDT, 10 am EDT, 4 pm CEST, and 7:30 pm IST. Pre-orders will be accepted starting the very same day.



