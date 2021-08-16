OnePlus Nord 2 5G gets more camera improvements in latest update

OnePlus Nord 2 5G gets more camera improvements in latest update0
Over the weekend, OnePlus announced it has kicked off the rollout of another small OnePlus Nord 2 5G update that brings more camera improvements, some optimizations and bug fixes. The full changelog has been posted on the OnePlus forum, but you can also check it out below:
- Optimized the notification feature of the Community app
- Improved system stability and fixed known issues
Camera
- Further optimized the HDR feature experience
- Further improved the camera performance
Network
- Fixed the issue of unable to enable the Wi-Fi hotspot
Gallery
- Optimized the UI effect, bringing better experience
- Improved the loading speed of previewing pictures
Although these improvements may seem minimal, it’s safe to assume the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will continue to receive update until it’s no longer relevant. The update should now be available to more users as OnePlus mentioned in the original post published just a few days ago.