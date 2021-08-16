Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

Android Software updates OnePlus 5G

OnePlus Nord 2 5G gets more camera improvements in latest update

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
OnePlus Nord 2 5G gets more camera improvements in latest update
OnePlus Nord 2 5G seems to be a great device, but there’s always room for improvements. Since its market launch, the “flagship killer” received a few updates that either address some issue or further enhance the phone’s performance.

Over the weekend, OnePlus announced it has kicked off the rollout of another small OnePlus Nord 2 5G update that brings more camera improvements, some optimizations and bug fixes. The full changelog has been posted on the OnePlus forum, but you can also check it out below:

System
  • Optimized the notification feature of the Community app
  • Improved system stability and fixed known issues

Camera
  • Further optimized the HDR feature experience
  • Further improved the camera performance

Network
  • Fixed the issue of unable to enable the Wi-Fi hotspot

Gallery
  • Optimized the UI effect, bringing better experience
  • Improved the loading speed of previewing pictures

Although these improvements may seem minimal, it’s safe to assume the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will continue to receive update until it’s no longer relevant. The update should now be available to more users as OnePlus mentioned in the original post published just a few days ago.

