The OnePlus Nord N30 is available at lower prices at both Amazon and OnePlus; save while you can
The OnePlus Nord N30 is among the best budget phones money can buy and is an even bigger bargain right now, as it can be yours for less than usual with this deal.
Amazon is offering a sweet $70 discount on this affordable fella, letting you score a unit for just under $230. However, you need to be a Prime member to take advantage of this deal. The phone rarely sees a discount bigger than $50 at the retailer, so the current markdown is actually pretty significant.
In case you don't have a Prime subscription, feel free to get your new Nord N30 directly from OnePlus. The tech giant is selling its budget phone for $50 off its price. Furthermore, it lets you score additional savings of up to $50 if you trade in your old phone. You can even get an extra 10% off if you're a student.
Equipped with a Snapdragon 695 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Nord N30 has enough firepower to handle day-to-day tasks without issues. In addition, it sports a 6.72-inch LCD screen with a 2400 x 1080 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, which is a rare sight on budget phones. You'll even be able to play demanding games on your new fancy Nord N30, but at more modest graphics settings.
Overall, the OnePlus Nord N30 offers a lot for its budget price. So, act fast and save on this bad boy now while you still can!
Affordable phones usually have good battery life, and this device doesn't disappoint in this department, either. Its 5000mAh power cell has enough juice to last you the whole day on a single charge. Additionally, it supports 50W fast charging and can reach 80% in just 30 minutes. You'll also get a 50W charger in the box.
