The budget OnePlus Nord N30 is $70 off for a limited time
If you're wondering which budget Android phone with fast charging to buy right away, we absolutely recommend the OnePlus Nord N30 5G. This puppy may not be the most contemporary option out there, but it still has a lot to offer. You can buy it for $70 off at the OnePlus Store, plus you receive a free Sandstone Bumper Case ($15.99 value).
You'll have to do a little work to unlock the savings, though. Firstly, you must add the device to your cart and head over to checkout. Once you're there, apply coupon code "LUCKY25" in the "Add promo code" field. Be sure to do it by March 16, too, as the coupon will expire afterward. That's it.
What about its camera? The Android 13 phone features a 108 MP main camera, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor on the rear. It takes decent photos with its main camera (when conditions are ideal), though shots from the other two sensors, expectedly, don't look stunning. Additionally, this buddy packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired charging capabilities, topping up the battery quite quickly.
Don't mind the short software and security support? The OnePlus Nord N30 might be worth checking out, then. If you want to save on one, now's the time to act on the official store's coupon sale and grab that $70 discount.
The Nord N30 checks all the boxes you could want in a budget phone. It has a decent-looking 6.72-inch display with 120Hz refresh rates and packs 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Performance-wise, the model handles daily tasks with ease, thanks to its Snapdragon 695 5G processor.
On the downside, the model was released in 2023, and it's set to receive security updates for just another year. As for OS updates, OnePlus claims you get at least one major update after release, meaning its final OS version is Android 14. If that's a major downside, we'd recommend waiting a bit for the Galaxy A26. This ~$300 alternative will come with long software support and a Super AMOLED display.
