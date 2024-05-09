Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for her holiday!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for her holiday!

The budget-friendly OnePlus Nord N30 5G gives you more bang for your buck through this deal

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The budget-friendly OnePlus Nord N30 5G gives you more bang for your buck through this deal
Well, well, well, would you look at what we have right here? The rare OnePlus Nord N30 5G deal we encountered last month is back on! But now, it’s much better for those with an old device they’d like to trade in. At OnePlus.com, users can save $50 on one of the best phones under $300, plus extra when they trade in an eligible device. 

OnePlus Nord N30 5G: save $50 at OnePlus.com

Do you want to taste the OnePlus experience but are on a tight budget? Get the OnePlus Nord N30 5G at the official store, and you can save 17% on the amazing device. It stands out with its respectable screen, 108MP main camera with EIS, and impressive battery charging speeds of 50W. The smartphone currently sells at $50 off at OnePlus.com, but the store offers a wide selection of eligible trade-ins that help you get the phone's price tag even lower. At the time of writing, you get $50 extra off on top of your device trade-in value for any trade-ins you provide, including tablets and smartwatches.
$50 off (17%)
$249 99
$299 99
Buy at OnePlus

Amazon also sells the OnePlus Nord N30 5G at 17% off

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G with a 6.72-inch 120Hz screen and a Snapdragon processor under the hood again sells at 17% off on Amazon. The device supports NFC for contactless payments and features a 108MP main camera sensor on the rear. Aside from that, the OnePlus handset comes with a 5,000mAh battery and, of course, the hallmark fast charging speeds we all love. Here, OnePlus gives you 50W wired charging speeds, which is indeed impressive for the phone's price range. Get yours today and enjoy your savings through Amazon.
$50 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Think twice before you dismiss the trade-in option. At the time of writing, the official store offers a super wide selection of eligible devices, which don’t span across phones only. What’s more, trade-ins come at a higher than usual value, as OnePlus offers an extra $50 off as a bonus if you take advantage of the option. 

But if you don’t really want to spare your old phone for whatever reasons, you might want to consider an alternative offer at Amazon. Over here, the phone sells at the same $50 off as on the official store. 

If you’re a brand fan but can’t afford any of the mid-priced or high-end options, this is the phone for you. At just about $250, this bad boy gives access to the OnePlus experience without being too heavy on your pocket. 

With its 6.7-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rates, 8GB RAM, and fast charging speeds, this bad boy beats its main competitor, the Moto G Power 5G (2023). The Nord N30 has more RAM and better charging speeds. Moreover, it’s even better than the relatively new Galaxy A25 5G on the charging front. But given that this is a OnePlus phone, that’s not way too unusual.

Under the hood, you have the respectable Snapdragon 695 processor for smooth sailing that meets the device’s price range. Add the 108MP main camera into the equation, complemented by the large 5,000mAh battery with 50W charging speeds, and you have a great budget phone. 

If you think it has enough to meet your needs, go ahead and take advantage of OnePlus’ tempting deal. Don’t forget to trade in an eligible device to pay even less for your new Nord N30 5G.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Featured Stories

Grab this free 4K Snapdragon-inspired wallpaper collection!
Grab this free 4K Snapdragon-inspired wallpaper collection!
Instead of getting thinner, the upgrade iPads need is better oleophobic coating
Instead of getting thinner, the upgrade iPads need is better oleophobic coating
Can dumb phones be the cure for smartphone addiction?
Can dumb phones be the cure for smartphone addiction?
5 Reasons to Buy the New M4 iPad Pro
5 Reasons to Buy the New M4 iPad Pro
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
T-Mobile makes it easier for owner of Galaxy S24 and some Motorola phones to ditch their carriers
T-Mobile makes it easier for owner of Galaxy S24 and some Motorola phones to ditch their carriers

Latest News

Nokia 3210 gets reimagined 25 years after its initial debut
Nokia 3210 gets reimagined 25 years after its initial debut
It's not too late to save on the speedy iPad Mini 2021 if you don't want to break the bank on Apple's latest iPads
It's not too late to save on the speedy iPad Mini 2021 if you don't want to break the bank on Apple's latest iPads
Apple's non-Pro AirPods 2 are still here, and at their lowest price ever, still pretty amazing
Apple's non-Pro AirPods 2 are still here, and at their lowest price ever, still pretty amazing
Best Mother's Day deals 2024: now’s the time to order and get your mother her gift in time
Best Mother's Day deals 2024: now’s the time to order and get your mother her gift in time
Snatch the JBL Charge 5 at 28% off through Walmart's deal and enjoy pumping tunes at a bargain
Snatch the JBL Charge 5 at 28% off through Walmart's deal and enjoy pumping tunes at a bargain
The Galaxy S24+ 256GB is now even more enticing after Amazon replaces its huge discount with an even bigger one
The Galaxy S24+ 256GB is now even more enticing after Amazon replaces its huge discount with an even bigger one
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless