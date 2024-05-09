The budget-friendly OnePlus Nord N30 5G gives you more bang for your buck through this deal
Well, well, well, would you look at what we have right here? The rare OnePlus Nord N30 5G deal we encountered last month is back on! But now, it’s much better for those with an old device they’d like to trade in. At OnePlus.com, users can save $50 on one of the best phones under $300, plus extra when they trade in an eligible device.
Think twice before you dismiss the trade-in option. At the time of writing, the official store offers a super wide selection of eligible devices, which don’t span across phones only. What’s more, trade-ins come at a higher than usual value, as OnePlus offers an extra $50 off as a bonus if you take advantage of the option.
But if you don’t really want to spare your old phone for whatever reasons, you might want to consider an alternative offer at Amazon. Over here, the phone sells at the same $50 off as on the official store.
With its 6.7-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rates, 8GB RAM, and fast charging speeds, this bad boy beats its main competitor, the Moto G Power 5G (2023). The Nord N30 has more RAM and better charging speeds. Moreover, it’s even better than the relatively new Galaxy A25 5G on the charging front. But given that this is a OnePlus phone, that’s not way too unusual.
Under the hood, you have the respectable Snapdragon 695 processor for smooth sailing that meets the device’s price range. Add the 108MP main camera into the equation, complemented by the large 5,000mAh battery with 50W charging speeds, and you have a great budget phone.
If you think it has enough to meet your needs, go ahead and take advantage of OnePlus’ tempting deal. Don’t forget to trade in an eligible device to pay even less for your new Nord N30 5G.
