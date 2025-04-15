The mid-range OnePlus Nord N30 5G is a hot spring bargain at a rare $100 discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
There aren't a lot of 2023-released handsets still worth considering in 2025, but at the right price, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G mid-ranger is definitely on that short list. Typically sold for $299.99 with no strings attached and marked down to $229.99 many times over the last year or so, the Snapdragon 695-powered 6.72-incher is currently available at $199.99 from both its manufacturer and Best Buy.
That's obviously without an obligatory device trade-in or any other special requirements, although if you already know what US carrier you want to use the Nord N30 on, you might as well opt for upfront activation at Best Buy and lower your initial expense to a truly unbeatable $99.99.
Even at $199.99, this is arguably one of the best budget 5G phones out there today... as long as you're willing to overlook one glaring flaw. Released with Android 13 out the box and upgraded to Android 14 more than a year ago, the 5G-enabled Nord N30 is not set to receive any other major OS promotions.
That could prove a dealbreaker for some of you, although Samsung's One UI 7 troubles these last few months seem to suggest that it may sometimes be better to settle for an older OS version than wait months on end to receive unstable updates.
From a hardware perspective, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G defies its advanced age in a number of key departments, sporting a silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate-capable IPS LCD screen while squeezing a hefty 5,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 50W charging technology into a reasonably lightweight and impressively thin body... made from plastic.
Then you've got a 108MP camera that's simply unrivaled in the mid-range market segment, as well as secondary and tertiary imaging sensors on the back that... are better left undetailed. In short, you're looking at a mixed bag of sorts with a lengthier and more impressive list of strengths than weaknesses and a record low price point. Oh, and for some reason, OnePlus has yet to release a sequel to the Nord N30, which further enhances the appeal of this budget-friendly oldie (but goodie).
Things that are NOT allowed: