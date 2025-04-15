Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

The mid-range OnePlus Nord N30 5G is a hot spring bargain at a rare $100 discount

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Deals OnePlus
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus Nord N30 5G
There aren't a lot of 2023-released handsets still worth considering in 2025, but at the right price, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G mid-ranger is definitely on that short list. Typically sold for $299.99 with no strings attached and marked down to $229.99 many times over the last year or so, the Snapdragon 695-powered 6.72-incher is currently available at $199.99 from both its manufacturer and Best Buy.

That's obviously without an obligatory device trade-in or any other special requirements, although if you already know what US carrier you want to use the Nord N30 on, you might as well opt for upfront activation at Best Buy and lower your initial expense to a truly unbeatable $99.99.

OnePlus Nord N30

$199 99
$299 99
$100 off (33%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.72-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 695 Processor, 108 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 50W Charging Support, Chromatic Gray Color
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus Nord N30

$199 99
$299 99
$100 off (33%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.72-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 695 Processor, 108 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 50W Charging Support, Chromatic Gray Color, Additional $100 Discount Available with Upfront Carrier Activation
Buy at BestBuy

Even at $199.99, this is arguably one of the best budget 5G phones out there today... as long as you're willing to overlook one glaring flaw. Released with Android 13 out the box and upgraded to Android 14 more than a year ago, the 5G-enabled Nord N30 is not set to receive any other major OS promotions.

That could prove a dealbreaker for some of you, although Samsung's One UI 7 troubles these last few months seem to suggest that it may sometimes be better to settle for an older OS version than wait months on end to receive unstable updates. 

From a hardware perspective, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G defies its advanced age in a number of key departments, sporting a silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate-capable IPS LCD screen while squeezing a hefty 5,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 50W charging technology into a reasonably lightweight and impressively thin body... made from plastic.

Then you've got a 108MP camera that's simply unrivaled in the mid-range market segment, as well as secondary and tertiary imaging sensors on the back that... are better left undetailed. In short, you're looking at a mixed bag of sorts with a lengthier and more impressive list of strengths than weaknesses and a record low price point. Oh, and for some reason, OnePlus has yet to release a sequel to the Nord N30, which further enhances the appeal of this budget-friendly oldie (but goodie).
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
T-Mobile may have to dial back satellite ambitions and ask customers to settle for basics
T-Mobile may have to dial back satellite ambitions and ask customers to settle for basics
So much for free? T-Mobile's damage control backfires spectacularly
So much for free? T-Mobile's damage control backfires spectacularly
T-Mobile T-Life update to bring back dearly missed feature and keep you away from stores
T-Mobile T-Life update to bring back dearly missed feature and keep you away from stores

Latest News

Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless