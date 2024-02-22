The marvelous OnePlus Nord N30 5G mid-ranger can now be yours for just $49.99 (and up)





The name of said "basket" is Nord N30 5G , which is a bit of a mouthful and also annoyingly similar to the Nord N30 SE 5G available elsewhere. But that doesn't make this 2023-released 6.72-inch giant any less appealing to the masses, especially at a crazy low price of $49.99.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.72-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 695 Processor, 108 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 50W Charging Support, Upfront AT&T Activation Required $250 off (83%) $49 99 $299 99 Buy at BestBuy





That's obviously not the phone's regular unlocked price, but for a presumably limited time only, you can save a whopping 250 bucks by meeting just one special requirement. Since this is a Best Buy deal, you can probably easily guess exactly what you need to do to take advantage of it.





Yes, you're looking at a carrier activation-only affair, but it's important to point out that the retailer's discounts are different depending on your mobile network operator of choice. On Verizon , for instance, you'll have to pay $149.99 after a 50 percent markdown with an upgrade, while on AT&T , both new and existing subscribers can apparently knock the Nord N30's $299.99 list price all the way down to 50 bucks right now.





To be crystal clear, you don't have to sign a lengthy contract with "Ma Bell" in order to score the max $250 discount, although depending on when you ask the carrier to free you of your commitment to it and how nicely you do that, you may be able to escape sooner or later.





Of course, you can always choose to stay on AT&T as well, and enjoy your Snapdragon 695-powered device with 120Hz display refresh rate support, excellent camera performance (by mid-range standards), stellar battery life, and blazing fast charging.