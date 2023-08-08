Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!
Snatch the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 with enhanced trade-in and Samsung credit
Get up to 15% off if you’re a student or a teacher on top of the already excellent deals.

The mid-range OnePlus Nord N30 5G is finally discounted with no special conditions

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The mid-range OnePlus Nord N30 5G is finally discounted with no special conditions
Even though it's not exactly old by any standards, the 5G-enabled OnePlus Nord N30 mid-ranger has already been sold by both its manufacturer directly and third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy at special prices on a number of different occasions.

But until today, you had to either be okay with jumping through hoops like getting an upfront carrier activation or settle for "indirect" savings via gift cards or other freebies. At long last, the 6.72-inch phone is discounted all by itself with no strings attached and no special requirements in an unlocked 128GB storage variant at both Amazon and Best Buy.

OnePlus Nord N30

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.72-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 695 Processor, 108 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 50W Charging Support
$30 off (10%) Gift
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Nord N30

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.72-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 695 Processor, 108 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 50W Charging Support, No Carrier Activation Required
$30 off (10%) Gift
$269 99
$299 99
Buy at BestBuy

The $30 price cut offered by the two retailers is definitely not drastic, but seeing as how the Nord N30 5G normally costs a very reasonable $299.99, this feels like a great opportunity to further improve an already amazing value proposition.

Compared to something like Samsung's Galaxy A54 5G mid-ranger, which is still significantly costlier after its latest (Prime-exclusive) discount, this prime candidate for the title of best budget phone around comes with a larger display in tow, two extra gigs of memory, faster charging capabilities, and a much more impressive-sounding 108MP primary rear-facing camera.

Granted, the two other shooters on the N30's back are, in lack of a better word, practically useless, and despite offering a lot of additional screen real estate, the OnePlus mid-ranger doesn't also pack a bigger battery.

Of course, you can't argue with a 5,000mAh cell, especially in combination with a fairly energy-efficient and decently powerful Snapdragon 695 processor. Last but certainly not least, the recently released OnePlus Nord N30 5G naturally runs the hot new Android 13 OS version on the software side of things, although the aforementioned Galaxy A54 5G is clearly likely to receive a faster Android 14 update and way more updates in the long run.

Popular stories

How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless