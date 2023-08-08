The mid-range OnePlus Nord N30 5G is finally discounted with no special conditions
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Even though it's not exactly old by any standards, the 5G-enabled OnePlus Nord N30 mid-ranger has already been sold by both its manufacturer directly and third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy at special prices on a number of different occasions.
But until today, you had to either be okay with jumping through hoops like getting an upfront carrier activation or settle for "indirect" savings via gift cards or other freebies. At long last, the 6.72-inch phone is discounted all by itself with no strings attached and no special requirements in an unlocked 128GB storage variant at both Amazon and Best Buy.
The $30 price cut offered by the two retailers is definitely not drastic, but seeing as how the Nord N30 5G normally costs a very reasonable $299.99, this feels like a great opportunity to further improve an already amazing value proposition.
Compared to something like Samsung's Galaxy A54 5G mid-ranger, which is still significantly costlier after its latest (Prime-exclusive) discount, this prime candidate for the title of best budget phone around comes with a larger display in tow, two extra gigs of memory, faster charging capabilities, and a much more impressive-sounding 108MP primary rear-facing camera.
Granted, the two other shooters on the N30's back are, in lack of a better word, practically useless, and despite offering a lot of additional screen real estate, the OnePlus mid-ranger doesn't also pack a bigger battery.
Of course, you can't argue with a 5,000mAh cell, especially in combination with a fairly energy-efficient and decently powerful Snapdragon 695 processor. Last but certainly not least, the recently released OnePlus Nord N30 5G naturally runs the hot new Android 13 OS version on the software side of things, although the aforementioned Galaxy A54 5G is clearly likely to receive a faster Android 14 update and way more updates in the long run.
