The mid-range OnePlus Nord N30 5G is finally discounted with no special conditions





But until today, you had to either be okay with jumping through hoops like getting an upfront carrier activation or settle for "indirect" savings via gift cards or other freebies. At long last, the 6.72-inch phone is discounted all by itself with no strings attached and no special requirements in an unlocked 128GB storage variant at both Amazon and Best Buy.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.72-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 695 Processor, 108 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 50W Charging Support $30 off (10%) Gift Buy at Amazon OnePlus Nord N30 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.72-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 695 Processor, 108 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 50W Charging Support, No Carrier Activation Required $30 off (10%) Gift $269 99 $299 99 Buy at BestBuy





The $30 price cut offered by the two retailers is definitely not drastic, but seeing as how the Nord N30 5G normally costs a very reasonable $299.99, this feels like a great opportunity to further improve an already amazing value proposition.









Granted, the two other shooters on the N30's back are, in lack of a better word, practically useless, and despite offering a lot of additional screen real estate, the OnePlus mid-ranger doesn't also pack a bigger battery.



