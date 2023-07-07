Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
OnePlus Nord N30 is already half off at Best Buy (requires activation)
The most recent OnePlus mid-range smartphone launched in the United States, the Nord N30, is already 50% at Best Buy. After numerous deals that involved a pair of free earbuds and a $100 discount, Nord N30’s price has just dropped to the lowest value since its market release last month.

However, there’s a small catch, as customers are required to activate the phone as soon as they receive it. Another important piece of information worth mentioning is the fact that only the Gray color is on sale right now, if you select the Blue Smoke model, you won’t be getting any discounts.

The OnePlus Nord N30 can be activated on any of the following US carriers: AT&T, Google Fi, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Of course, the phone comes unlocked, which means it compatible with a lot more carriers, including Boost Mobile and Cricket, it’s just that you’re required to activate service on the unlocked OnePlus Nord N30 with any of the four network operators mentioned earlier.

OnePlus Nord N30

Unlocked, 128GB, 5G, Gray color
$150 off (50%)
$149 99
$299 99
Buy at BestBuy


That said, this is a pretty good deal if you’re in the market for a mid-range device. The OnePlus Nord N30 typically sells for $300, which means that you’ll be saving $150 if you don’t mind the activation requirement.

The Nord N30 comes with a large 6.72-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display, a triple camera (108MP + 2MP + 2MP), a secondary 16-megapixel selfie snapper, and a large 5,000 mAh battery with 50W fast charging (wired).

On the inside, the phone packs an average Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable via microSD). A side-mounted fingerprint sensor is available too, along with audio jack, and Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1.

Software-wise, it’s important to note that OnePlus confirmed the Nord N30 will be getting one major update, Android 14, and three years of security updates.

