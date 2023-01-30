Here's how you can get the perfectly adequate OnePlus Nord N200 5G for an absurdly low $99.99





But if you're a hardcore fan of the brand on a tight budget, you can currently choose between the Nord N20 5G and Nord N200 5G at lower-than-ever prices... with one key requirement.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G Unlocked, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Blue Quantum, Carrier Activation Required $140 off (58%) $99 99 $239 99 Buy at BestBuy





Much like its slightly costlier, smaller, and higher-end sibling, the 5G-enabled Nord N200 is on sale at an unprecedented discount at Best Buy with an obligatory upfront carrier activation. That can definitely be inconvenient for buyers who may not want to make that decision straight off the bat for one reason or another, but if you are devoted to a specific operator, you'll probably find it hard to turn down the chance to pay a single Benjamin for this thing.





Normally priced at $239.99, the unlocked OnePlus Nord N200 5G is only marked down by 50 bucks sans carrier activation, sporting a surprisingly smooth (even for its list price) 6.49-inch IPS LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate capabilities and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.





The rest of the specifications are understandably unimpressive... with the worthy exception of a 5,000mAh battery capable of charging at up to 18W speeds. That's not something you'd typically expect to get at a measly $99.99, and the same goes for the handset's 5G connectivity.





Is this one of the all-around best budget phones on the market today? Probably not, but even when you add the Snapdragon 480 processor, 13 + 2 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera system, single 16MP selfie shooter, and 64GB internal storage space paired with a 4GB RAM count to the value equation, you'll find that the Nord N200 5G is essentially unrivaled at its new all-time low price.