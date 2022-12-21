Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

The mid-range OnePlus Nord N20 5G can be yours at an awesome price with no strings: here's how

It was only last week that OnePlus kicked off an absolutely massive last-minute Christmas sale with sweet discounts offered across its entire portfolio of reasonably priced Android handsets (and true wireless earbuds), but believe it or not, an even better deal appears to have surfaced with little to no fanfare at basically the last second before December 25.

Of course, it's a bit late for nationwide delivery to be guaranteed in time for the big day, so it might be wise not to count on filling anyone's stocking with a brand-new Nord N20 5G unit. Instead, you should probably think about purchasing this thing for yourself to use in the new year if you happen to be into feature-packed mid-rangers... with iffy software support.

From a hardware standpoint, you're clearly looking at one of the very best budget phones out there, especially at the low, low price of $209. That's down from the $299 "normally" charged by OnePlus for an unlocked N20 device with 5G connectivity, 128 gigs of internal storage space, and a 6GB RAM count, as well as the $229 currently showing up on the company's official US website.

In order to get the extra $20 discount, you'll need to add the phone to your cart and then enter the "N20N200" coupon code in the specially designated box before checking out. First spotted by an eagle-eyed Slickdeals poster, this surprising offer is apparently scheduled to run until January 1, 2023, although we have our doubts.

Similarly random promotions have been killed by OnePlus in the past much faster than that, so it's probably smart to hurry up and get your order in as soon as possible. 

Compared to Best Buy's even deeper $100 price cut from a couple of weeks ago, this doesn't require upfront activation on any specific carrier or any other type of hoop-jumping, so you could definitely argue you're looking at the greatest ever deal on a decidedly excellent device with a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, no less than 4,500mAh battery capacity, blazing fast 33W charging, and a triple rear-facing camera system headlined by a 64MP shooter.
