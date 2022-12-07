Get your OnePlus Nord N20 5G for $100 less at BestBuy while the offer still stands!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
One of the best Android phones on the market right now, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G, is currently going for $100 less than its original price thanks to today’s deal at BestBuy. This is a 33% discount we are talking about here, making this beautiful handset a total bargain.
Even though it is quite rare to find a phone that is as sleek and as clean in this price range, it is not only looks that the Nord N20 5G has going for it. It also comes with some decent specs like its Snapdragon 695 processor, outstanding battery life, and a gorgeous 6.43-inch AMOLED display, which is only capable of a 60Hz refresh rate though.
Of course, this is not the perfect phone, as it does have its setbacks. Probably the most notable of all of its downsides is that it is rather limited when it comes to network compatibility, as it only works with T-Mobile, Google Fi, and AT&T, although for the last one you would only get 4G connectivity.
If you like this phone and don’t mind saving $100 on one, be quick on your feet as this deal was also live on Amazon but has now disappeared, so the same might happen at BestBuy too.
The N20 5G also has a 4,500mAh battery which can handle maximum charging speeds of up to 33W. Additionally, you have 128GB of storage alongside 6GB of RAM, and a surprisingly well-performing 64MP main camera, and let’s not forget the IP52 water and dust resistance rating, which means the device can handle some light splashes.
For just $200, you are getting much more than you would with other alternatives, so if you are on the lookout for a new budget phone that would deliver you a good bang for your buck then this is the perfect offer to grab. There’s one caveat, though, which is the fact that you have to buy the Nord N20 5G with activation.
