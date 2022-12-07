Cyber Week: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra

Get your OnePlus Nord N20 5G for $100 less at BestBuy while the offer still stands!

Deals OnePlus
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Get your OnePlus Nord N20 5G for $100 less at BestBuy while the offer still stands!
One of the best Android phones on the market right now, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G, is currently going for $100 less than its original price thanks to today’s deal at BestBuy. This is a 33% discount we are talking about here, making this beautiful handset a total bargain.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G: NOW JUST $200!

Get one of the best affordable phones at an even more affordable price with this awesome $100 discount at BestBuy! The OnePlus Nord N20 5G comes with all that you would want from a budget handset and it can be yours for 33% less than usual.
$100 off (33%)
$199 99
$299 99
Buy at BestBuy


Even though it is quite rare to find a phone that is as sleek and as clean in this price range, it is not only looks that the Nord N20 5G has going for it. It also comes with some decent specs like its Snapdragon 695 processor, outstanding battery life, and a gorgeous 6.43-inch AMOLED display, which is only capable of a 60Hz refresh rate though.

The N20 5G also has a 4,500mAh battery which can handle maximum charging speeds of up to 33W. Additionally, you have 128GB of storage alongside 6GB of RAM, and a surprisingly well-performing 64MP main camera, and let’s not forget the IP52 water and dust resistance rating, which means the device can handle some light splashes.

Of course, this is not the perfect phone, as it does have its setbacks. Probably the most notable of all of its downsides is that it is rather limited when it comes to network compatibility, as it only works with T-Mobile, Google Fi, and AT&T, although for the last one you would only get 4G connectivity.

For just $200, you are getting much more than you would with other alternatives, so if you are on the lookout for a new budget phone that would deliver you a good bang for your buck then this is the perfect offer to grab. There’s one caveat, though, which is the fact that you have to buy the Nord N20 5G with activation.

If you like this phone and don’t mind saving $100 on one, be quick on your feet as this deal was also live on Amazon but has now disappeared, so the same might happen at BestBuy too.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Get a great pair of JBL headphones for under $100 right now
Get a great pair of JBL headphones for under $100 right now
How the Galaxy S23 Ultra will break my vicious iPhone cycle (and why it's so difficult to stop using Apple's phones in favor of Android)
How the Galaxy S23 Ultra will break my vicious iPhone cycle (and why it's so difficult to stop using Apple's phones in favor of Android)
All T-Mobile (and Sprint) customers can now claim yet another sweet streaming freebie: here's how
All T-Mobile (and Sprint) customers can now claim yet another sweet streaming freebie: here's how
Smartphone production was in decline in 3Q22, according to the latest report
Smartphone production was in decline in 3Q22, according to the latest report
Vote now: Have you ever rooted your smartphone?
Vote now: Have you ever rooted your smartphone?
New and existing T-Mobile customers can get a huge lifetime 5G Home Internet discount for Christmas
New and existing T-Mobile customers can get a huge lifetime 5G Home Internet discount for Christmas

Popular stories

People are wasting no time buying the heavily discounted Galaxy S22 Ultra
People are wasting no time buying the heavily discounted Galaxy S22 Ultra
Apple's most "tablety" iPad plummets below Cyber Monday pricing
Apple's most "tablety" iPad plummets below Cyber Monday pricing
Best Buy makes Google's Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than ever with no strings attached
Best Buy makes Google's Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than ever with no strings attached
You can currently nab the ludicrously fast 2022 11-inch iPad Pro for a cool discount
You can currently nab the ludicrously fast 2022 11-inch iPad Pro for a cool discount
Face ID out, “Apple Ring” in! Google might hold the secret to the next huge iPhone innovation?
Face ID out, “Apple Ring” in! Google might hold the secret to the next huge iPhone innovation?
Huawei's new smartwatch hides a pair of true wireless Bluetooth earbuds inside
Huawei's new smartwatch hides a pair of true wireless Bluetooth earbuds inside
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless