OnePlus Nord CE4 teaser reveals important battery improvement
OnePlus Nord CE4 is just a few days away, so all the more reason for the Chinese company to come with a couple of more teaser highlighting some of the phone’s key specs.
After its phone’s full specs list, price and design have been leaked earlier this week, OnePlus is now adding a few pieces to the puzzle by revealing new details or confirming some of the leaked information.
What we didn’t know is the battery comes with support for 100W fast wired charging, which is yet another important improvement over the Nord CE3’s battery that supports 80W fast wired charging.
The information was revealed over the weekend by Amazon India, which seems to have jumped the gun a little bit and went live with a dedicated website for the OnePlus Nord CE4 before its official announcement (via GSMArena).
OnePlus has already confirmed that the Nord CE4 will be introduced in India on April 1. The phone will be available for purchase for as low as Rs 24,999 ($300) and it will be offered in two colors: Celadon Marble and Dark Chrome.
For instance, we already know the OnePlus Nord CE4 will be powered by a large 5,500 mAh battery, a welcome improvement over the Nord CE3’s 5,000 mAh battery.
The website is no longer accessible (at least at the time of writing), but the screenshot stands as evidence that the OnePlus Nord CE4’s battery does feature support for 100W fast wired charging.
