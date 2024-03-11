The next big OnePlus Nord phone is launching on April 1 (no joke) following March 14 'reveal'





That's 6:30 pm Indian time, mind you, which makes it very obvious what the key global market targeted by this handset will be. That doesn't necessarily mean the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is an India-exclusive device, but while European availability is a possibility, we really don't expect the next-gen mid-ranger to ever come to the US.





As the name suggests, this thing is set to follow in the footsteps of the Nord CE 3 5G, which continues to sell for the rough equivalent of $300 and up in India while not being officially available stateside. The Nord CE 4 is already confirmed to pack a brand-new Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, thus undoubtedly improving on the overall performance of its Snapdragon 782-powered predecessor.





The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 is currently found inside a number of excellent upper mid-range phones from companies like Honor or Vivo, making us trust OnePlus when it promises that the Nord CE 4 will be a "smooth operator" capable of striking an impressive balance between "fast performance" and solid battery life.





The battery capacity is just one of the many important things about the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 4 that are still under wraps, and if you're curious to find that out before April 1, you should pay close attention to the company's Indian website and PhoneArena on March 14.





That's apparently when more details will be officially "revealed" to go with today's processor confirmation and that rear panel design that OnePlus claims "screams elegance and premium." What we can say about it is that it certainly looks different from the Nord CE 3's back cover, with three imaging sensors instead of just two and a very interesting marble-like texture from top to bottom.





Rumor has it the Nord CE 4 will come with a primary 50MP shooter, a large 120Hz-capable screen measuring around 6.7 inches in diagonal, and blazing fast 80W charging support (among others), but alas, you'll have to wait at least a few more days for all of that (and more) to pan out (or not).