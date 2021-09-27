Notification Center

Android Software updates OnePlus 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G gains support for ambient display screenshot in latest update

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
OnePlus Nord CE 5G gains support for ambient display screenshot in latest update
The Nord CE 5G is the latest OnePlus smartphone to receive support for ambient display screenshot. OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 is bringing several improvements to the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, including a new security patch.

Besides support for ambient display screenshot, the new OxygenOS update adds Files by Google, which allows users to find files faster with search and simple browsing. The changelog also mentions “improved system stability and fixed known issues,” so there’s that.

Last but not least, OnePlus is bringing the most recent September security patch to the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. This isn’t a major update in size or contents, but it doesn’t bring some nifty features and improvements.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G owners can expect this 135MB OxygenOS update to be available in the coming days since the initial rollout will only reach a small percentage of users today. OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 is available for all three software versions of OnePlus Nord CE 5G, so regardless of location users should get it around the same time.

Related phones

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specs
OnePlus Nord CE 5G specs
Review
8.7
€329 Special OnePlus $380 Amazon $325 eBay
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 64 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11

