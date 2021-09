OnePlus Nord CE 5G gains support for ambient display screenshot in latest update

improved system stability and fixed known issues

The Nord CE 5G is the latest OnePlus smartphone to receive support for ambient display screenshot. OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 is bringing several improvements to the OnePlus Nord CE 5G , including a new security patch.Besides support for ambient display screenshot, the new OxygenOS update adds Files by Google, which allows users to find files faster with search and simple browsing. The changelog also mentions “,” so there’s that.Last but not least, OnePlus is bringing the most recent September security patch to the OnePlus Nord CE 5G . This isn’t a major update in size or contents, but it doesn’t bring some nifty features and improvements.OnePlus Nord CE 5G owners can expect this 135MB OxygenOS update to be available in the coming days since the initial rollout will only reach a small percentage of users today. OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 is available for all three software versions of OnePlus Nord CE 5G, so regardless of location users should get it around the same time.