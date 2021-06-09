How to watch the OnePlus Nord CE 5G announcement live stream
You’d be forgiven for thinking the Nord CE 5G is official — the phone hasn’t stopped leaking since its name was revealed last month — but technically the announcement isn’t happening until tomorrow and OnePlus will be streaming the whole thing.
Watch the OnePlus Nord CE 5G announcement live
If you’re interested in watching the OnePlus Nord CE 5G announcement livestream, you’ll be able to watch it through the brand’s official YouTube channel. To make things as easy as possible, we’ve embedded the video above.
Immediately after the event, OnePlus will kick off a ‘core sales’ period that gives OnePlus Community members based in Europe the chance to order the smartphone and receive it as soon as Monday, June 14.
The Nord CE 5G is essentially a revamped Nord that’s also cheaper. It features a 6.5-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, a 64-megapixel triple-camera setup, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.