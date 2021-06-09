$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Android OnePlus 5G

How to watch the OnePlus Nord CE 5G announcement live stream

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle @joshuaswingle
Jun 09, 2021, 10:34 AM

You’d be forgiven for thinking the Nord CE 5G is official — the phone hasn’t stopped leaking since its name was revealed last month — but technically the announcement isn’t happening until tomorrow and OnePlus will be streaming the whole thing.

Watch the OnePlus Nord CE 5G announcement live


If you’re interested in watching the OnePlus Nord CE 5G announcement livestream, you’ll be able to watch it through the brand’s official YouTube channel. To make things as easy as possible, we’ve embedded the video above.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G introduction starts at 7am PT/ 10am ET/ 3pm BST / 4pm CEST on June 10. The even runtime hasn’t been revealed, but it shouldn’t go on for more than an hour.

Immediately after the event, OnePlus will kick off a ‘core sales’ period that gives OnePlus Community members based in Europe the chance to order the smartphone and receive it as soon as Monday, June 14.

The Nord CE 5G is essentially a revamped Nord that’s also cheaper. It features a 6.5-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, a 64-megapixel triple-camera setup, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

If that wasn’t enough, OnePlus has also confirmed that it’s throwing in a 4,500mAh battery and support for Warp Charge 30T fast charging. Recent leaks have pointed to a 6/128GB configuration as standard.

Latest News

The Vivaldi browser hits version 4.0, adds built-in translation, other improvements
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
The Vivaldi browser hits version 4.0, adds built-in translation, other improvements
Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 scores a monster discount ahead of Prime Day 2021
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 scores a monster discount ahead of Prime Day 2021
-$120
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4 might not include an adapter
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4 might not include an adapter
Bummer: Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite will only get quarterly updates
by Anam Hamid,  0
Bummer: Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite will only get quarterly updates
WhatsApp voice calling coming to many Nokia feature phones
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
WhatsApp voice calling coming to many Nokia feature phones
iPadOS 15 hands-on – check out the new features!
by Radoslav Minkov,  9
iPadOS 15 hands-on – check out the new features!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless