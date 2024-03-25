OnePlus Nord CE 4 prepares to be a charging champion in its category

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

As OnePlus gears up for the launch of its next Nord-branded smartphone, scheduled for April 1, the company keeps teasing tidbits of information about the upcoming device. A recent teaser hinted that the Nord CE 4 will boast the fastest charging capability of any Nord yet. Now, additional details have emerged, revealing just how fast it charges as well as its display refresh rate.

According to OnePlus India (via Android Central), the Nord CE 4 will feature 100W charging, earning it the title of the fastest-charging model yet. The company promises "a day’s power in 15 minutes" of charging.

In terms of the display, OnePlus has shared more details, too. The upcoming smartphone is set to sport an AMOLED screen with an FHD+ resolution and a silky smooth 120Hz screen refresh rate.

While the exact screen size is still undisclosed, it's expected to be around the 6.7-inch range, similar to its predecessor. With these specs, the Nord CE4 appears to be aiming for a strong position in the midrange market.

Word on the street suggests that the Nord CE 4 could be a revamped version of the Ace 3V, which recently debuted in China. However, there could be a few differences between them, such as the display specifications. Unlike the 2772 x 1240 pixel resolution seen on the Ace 3V, the Nord CE 4 features an FHD+ display (a common FHD+ resolution is 2220 x 1080 pixels), signaling a slight downgrade.

Moreover, at least one version of the Nord CE 4 is expected to boast 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, with the option to expand via a microSD card up to 1TB. OnePlus is set to tease additional key specs in the days leading up to the launch. Keep an eye out for more updates if you are a fan of the brand.

