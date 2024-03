OnePlus launches its first phone to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset

Qualcomm was very busy this week, as the US-based chip maker announced not one but two new chipsets: Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 . Both seem to focus on AI-related features and bring numerous improvements over the previous generation of chipsets.Specifically designed for top-tier mid-range smartphones, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 features a 15 percent boost in CPU performance and a 45 percent GPU (graphics processing unit) improvement over the previous chipset.The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 official announcement includes some details about the companies that will adopt the new platform. According to Qualcomm, OnePlus , Sharp, and realme are the first OEMs to launch smartphones powered by this specific chipset.Although Qualcomm said the first commercial products equipped with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 will be announced over the coming months, the first such product is about to hit shelves.OnePlus has just launched the Ace 3V in China, the world’s first smartphone to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor. The phone is already available for purchase for as low as CNY 1,999 (about $275).Besides the powerful chipset, the One Ace 3V sports a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a dual camera setup (50-megapixel main sensor + 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens), and a generous 5,500 mAh battery with support for SuperVOOC charging. Unfortunately, the phone doesn't feature microSD slot, but it does come with 256/512GB internal memory.While the OnePlus Ace 3V is exclusively available in China, an international version of the phone (OnePlus Nord CE4) is expected to be introduced on April 1