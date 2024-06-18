OnePlus has just pre-announced the big-battery Nord CE 4 Lite 5G mid-ranger





Big battery, super-bright screen, blazing fast charging





That can only be done with an equally "mega" battery, and surprisingly or not, the 5,110mAh cell capacity of the upcoming device is one of several key specs disclosed by OnePlus President and Chief Operating Officer Kinder Liu in an exclusive talk with Tom's Guide . The Nord CE 3 Lite already packs a hefty 5,000mAh cell, and with this small but purportedly meaningful upgrade, the Nord CE 4 Lite is expected to "eliminate users' concern regarding battery life."





The ̶v̶e̶r̶y̶ ̶ Mega Blue #OnePlusNordCE4Lite 5G — OnePlus (@oneplus) June 18, 2024



Another small but meaningful improvement will see the already remarkable 67W charging capabilities jump to a top speed of 80 watts, and perhaps more intriguingly, OnePlus plans to add 5W reverse charging to this budget-friendly value equation as well. That's obviously not a mind-blowing number, but it could come in handy when you need to quickly juice up another device and there's no "traditional" power outlet nearby.





The Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is further confirmed to sport a 120Hz refresh rate-supporting OLED display with an unspecified size, and although that may sound similar to what the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G offers in the same department, the maximum brightness will apparently rise from a modest 680 nits to no less than 2,100 nits.





That's a decidedly high-end mark very few of today's best budget 5G phones can come close to, and it makes us super-excited to find out exactly how much the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite will cost and where it will be released.

But wait, there's more





Last but certainly not least on today's list of (pre) announced CE 4 Lite specs and features, we have a primary rear-facing camera with a brand-new 50MP Sony Lytia 600 sensor and an "aspherical lens" said to offer a "clear advantage in terms of aberrations and distortions control", as well as a "wider field of view" compared to a "normal" lens.



June 24, 7PM IST | 3:30PM CEST#OnePlusNordCE4Lite 5G — OnePlus (@oneplus) June 18, 2024



The Nord CE 3 Lite, mind you, comes with a 108MP main camera on its back that sounds better but is almost certainly not, at least in day-to-day operations and most typical photography scenarios. Pretty much everything else about the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G remains under wraps for now, but that will obviously change in less than a week.





Until then, recent history suggests we might be dealing with a sub-€300 affair for the old continent here, at least in an entry-level configuration with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM. Even though we don't expect the Nord CE 4 Lite to ever land in the US under that name, its design and specifications could well inspire a long overdue regional sequel to the popular and extremely well-reviewed Nord N30





This eventual OnePlus Nord N40 5G mid-ranger is likely to start at around $300 stateside, and if it does come with a massive battery, blazing fast charging support, and an ultra-bright screen in tow, the bang for buck could be virtually unbeatable.