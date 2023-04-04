Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy A54!

OnePlus launches the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, making 120 Hz the new normal

OnePlus
OnePlus launches the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, making 120 Hz the new norm
OnePlus has added a new phone to its popular Nord line, and it's a real powerhouse that redefines the budget smartphone convention. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G may have a long name, but it also has a long list of really cool specs.

Let's start with the most obvious (literally) thing: the display. This phone comes with a 6.72" 120 Hz panel, leaving 60 and 90 Hz midrangers in the dust. It also has an Adaptive mode, allowing the display to switch between 30-120 Hz depending on the scenario. The panel is an IPS LCD, which can be seen as a compromise, but modern LCD screens have come a long way and can rival some AMOLEDs in certain areas (DC dimming, for example).



Further down the specs sheet, we find a FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a hole-punch for the selfie camera in the top center of the screen. The beating heart of the phone is a transplant from last year's model, the same Snapdragon 695 chipset found in the OnePlus CE2 Lite.

The phone comes with 8GB of RAM, but OnePlus has made it possible to increase that to 16GB with virtual RAM. This is a part of the phone's storage that is set aside to be used as extra operating memory. The built-in storage is 128GB, but you can add up to 1TB more with a microSD card. Another nice addition is the stereo speakers setup with a special Ultra Volume mode that can boost the volume with up to 200%.

Moving to the camera, the OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G comes equipped with a pretty potent 108 MP main camera with f/1.8, phase detection autofocus, and 3x lossless crop zoom, and upgraded portrait mode. The triple camera system also features a 2 MP macro shooter and another 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there's a 16-megapixel selfie camera with HDR capabilities.



Last but not least, the OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G features a hefty 5,000mAh battery, which should give it a lot of stamina, especially with the 695 chipset. OnePlus put in a 67-watt SuperVOOC fast charger and said that a 30-minute charge would give the phone enough power for a full day. The phone runs on Oxygen OS 13.1, based on Android 13, and OnePlus promises 2 years of software updates and 3 years of security updates for the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite.


The phone will be available for preorder starting today in Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray. The price is 329 euros for the 8GB/128GB configuration and open sales begin on April 20.

Popular stories

Amazon deal makes the cheap Galaxy Tab A7 Lite even cheaper
Amazon deal makes the cheap Galaxy Tab A7 Lite even cheaper
Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold: Something strange is happening with Google’s new Android phones
Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold: Something strange is happening with Google’s new Android phones
Google Fi’s latest offer has both Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 available for free (trade-in required)
Google Fi’s latest offer has both Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 available for free (trade-in required)
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks
Walmart makes the 120Hz Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger cheaper than ever before
Walmart makes the 120Hz Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger cheaper than ever before
Verizon subscribers in major U.S. cities are unable to make/take phone calls (UPDATE)
Verizon subscribers in major U.S. cities are unable to make/take phone calls (UPDATE)
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Amazing new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic deal adds 4G LTE to a beautiful bargain
Amazing new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic deal adds 4G LTE to a beautiful bargain
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover screen will be as big as its processor will be fast
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover screen will be as big as its processor will be fast
WhatsApp may soon allow you to lock specific chats
WhatsApp may soon allow you to lock specific chats
OnePlus Nord Buds 2 now available: superb audio quality and active noise cancellation for $59
OnePlus Nord Buds 2 now available: superb audio quality and active noise cancellation for $59
Last chance for a Samsung Galaxy A54 5G preorder deal!
Last chance for a Samsung Galaxy A54 5G preorder deal!
OnePlus launches the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, making 120 Hz the new normal
OnePlus launches the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, making 120 Hz the new normal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless