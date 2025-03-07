GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Samsung sale live
The Samsung Store kicked off its annual Discover Spring Sale, get the Z Fold 6 at $1300 off!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The budget OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are a hit at $30 off via the official store

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds a OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro case with earbuds inside.
Now's the time to get your next pair of affordable wireless earbuds! The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are again on sale at the official OnePlus Store for $30 off in both colorways. That brings the budget-friendly $79.99 earbuds down to $49.99, an asking price you wouldn't want to pass up.

Save $30 on the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro

$49 99
$79 99
$30 off (38%)
The budget-friendly OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are $30 off at the official store through March 16. To get the discount, you must apply coupon code "LUCKY25" at checkout.
Buy at OnePlus

The $30 discount isn't instant, though. You should add coupon code "LUCKY25" to claim your $30 discount (you can do so at checkout). Also, while these fellas are a great bargain at $30 off, they were way cheaper in November 2024 when the OnePlus Store sold a pair for just $29.99.

Still, we think it's almost impossible for that $50 price cut to return before this year's Black Friday and would recommend checking out the Nord Buds 3 Pro at their current price. After all, they check plenty of boxes for such affordable wireless earbuds. First of all, they have a comfortable design, so you shouldn't have a problem wearing them for long periods.

On top of that, these have impressive sound quality for a pair of sub-$100 earbuds. While critical listeners won't appreciate their audio output, casual listeners can find their powerful bass enjoyable. They create a wide soundstage, and the low-end doesn't drown out the rest of the mix, which is always welcome.

What about their ANC performance? They have three noise cancellation levels — low, moderate, and max — which remove bustling, humming, and other unwanted sounds. To get the most out of their ANC, we suggest downloading the HeyMelody app and allowing the earbuds to calibrate to your ears.

Ultimately, while they're far from the AirPods Pro 2 on the sound quality and ANC fronts, the Nord Buds 3 Pro have an excellent price-to-quality ratio. Their 44-hour battery life (without ANC) is inspiring, too. So, if you'd like to get a pair, act fast and save $30 with the "LUCKY25" discount code. Keep in mind it'll only stay active through March 16.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices

Latest News

The more I hear about the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the more I want to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra
The more I hear about the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the more I want to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra
Amazon is amazingly slashing $50 off the starting price of Apple's new 13-inch iPad Air (M3) already
Amazon is amazingly slashing $50 off the starting price of Apple's new 13-inch iPad Air (M3) already
iPhone 16e “secret MagSafe” myth: debunked
iPhone 16e “secret MagSafe” myth: debunked
Go to Dubai and bring back home this $14,630 iPhone travel souvenir
Go to Dubai and bring back home this $14,630 iPhone travel souvenir
AT&T's "Next Up" feels more like "Next Scam" after this customer's experience
AT&T's "Next Up" feels more like "Next Scam" after this customer's experience
Apple’s iPhone 16e C1 modem is missing mmWave 5G—analyst explains why it makes sense
Apple’s iPhone 16e C1 modem is missing mmWave 5G—analyst explains why it makes sense
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless