The budget OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are a hit at $30 off via the official store
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Now's the time to get your next pair of affordable wireless earbuds! The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are again on sale at the official OnePlus Store for $30 off in both colorways. That brings the budget-friendly $79.99 earbuds down to $49.99, an asking price you wouldn't want to pass up.
The $30 discount isn't instant, though. You should add coupon code "LUCKY25" to claim your $30 discount (you can do so at checkout). Also, while these fellas are a great bargain at $30 off, they were way cheaper in November 2024 when the OnePlus Store sold a pair for just $29.99.
On top of that, these have impressive sound quality for a pair of sub-$100 earbuds. While critical listeners won't appreciate their audio output, casual listeners can find their powerful bass enjoyable. They create a wide soundstage, and the low-end doesn't drown out the rest of the mix, which is always welcome.
Ultimately, while they're far from the AirPods Pro 2 on the sound quality and ANC fronts, the Nord Buds 3 Pro have an excellent price-to-quality ratio. Their 44-hour battery life (without ANC) is inspiring, too. So, if you'd like to get a pair, act fast and save $30 with the "LUCKY25" discount code. Keep in mind it'll only stay active through March 16.
The $30 discount isn't instant, though. You should add coupon code "LUCKY25" to claim your $30 discount (you can do so at checkout). Also, while these fellas are a great bargain at $30 off, they were way cheaper in November 2024 when the OnePlus Store sold a pair for just $29.99.
Still, we think it's almost impossible for that $50 price cut to return before this year's Black Friday and would recommend checking out the Nord Buds 3 Pro at their current price. After all, they check plenty of boxes for such affordable wireless earbuds. First of all, they have a comfortable design, so you shouldn't have a problem wearing them for long periods.
On top of that, these have impressive sound quality for a pair of sub-$100 earbuds. While critical listeners won't appreciate their audio output, casual listeners can find their powerful bass enjoyable. They create a wide soundstage, and the low-end doesn't drown out the rest of the mix, which is always welcome.
What about their ANC performance? They have three noise cancellation levels — low, moderate, and max — which remove bustling, humming, and other unwanted sounds. To get the most out of their ANC, we suggest downloading the HeyMelody app and allowing the earbuds to calibrate to your ears.
Ultimately, while they're far from the AirPods Pro 2 on the sound quality and ANC fronts, the Nord Buds 3 Pro have an excellent price-to-quality ratio. Their 44-hour battery life (without ANC) is inspiring, too. So, if you'd like to get a pair, act fast and save $30 with the "LUCKY25" discount code. Keep in mind it'll only stay active through March 16.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: