Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Get exclusive discounts with Samsung Credit and free storage upgrades.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 come with major upgrades, same beloved design

OnePlus Audio
@press4k
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 come with major upgrades, same beloved design
It's become common for every smartphone manufacturer to launch their own set of earbuds, and most of them are typically high quality. Users typically like to stick with the same brand smartphone and earbuds, since they pair quicker and should work better together, in theory.

It has been almost two years since OnePlus launched its Buds Pro. And we were quite pleased with this first iteration. Now, OnePlus is releasing the new and improved Buds Pro 2.

At first look, they appear to be the same shape and size. And we consider this a good thing, because we did find the OnePlus Buds Pro to be comfy and easy to fit. But, on the inside, the Buds Pro 2 are a different beast.

You can pre-order the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 starting today, release is on the 16th of February

OnePlus 11 256 GB - trade in for $500 off, use code below for more!

Order OnePlus 11 256 GB and use code PHAE1 for 3% off. For orders over $800, use PHAE2 (8%). For orders over $900, use PHAE3 (10%). Trade-in for an extra discount up to $500!
$524 off (66%) Trade-in
$275
$799
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 - spatial audio, dual drivers, low latency

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 come with two drivers instead of one, co-designed with Dynaudio. Spatial Audio support, low latency, up to -48 dB noise reduction! Add to cart with OnePlus 11 to make full use of our discount codes!
$179
Buy at OnePlus

The sound


The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 have been upgraded to have two MelodyBoost drivers inside — an 11 mm and 6 mm (as opposed to one 11 mm driver). The system has been co-designed with loudspeaker expert Dynaudio and now, we will have access to three EQ profiles for fine-tuning our listening experience. No user-customizable EQ, though — yet again.

An LHDC 4.0 Ultra-HD Bluetooth codec is on board and OnePlus says it delivers high-resolution audio close to actual wired connection, for the audiophiles that want the freedom of cordless.

The personalized sound suite also makes a comeback — Audio ID 2.0 will scan the unique shape of your ear canal and can tune frequencies to it, which is always an interesting feature to play with.


Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos


Android 13 did bring about support for Spatial Audio and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 come fully equipped to handle it. OnePlus worked in tandem with Google to ensure full support and you will be able to hear multi-channel audio from the YouTube app and Disney+.

Dolby Atmos with Dolby Head Tracking are also available, but only if you pair the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with a OnePlus 11 5G. You can either spatialize standard stereo tracks, or enjoy content that is mastered for the new spatial trend.

Improved Noise Cancelation


Last but not least, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 come with overtuned ANC as well. Equipped with TUV-certified Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation, they can attenuate outside noise by up to -48 dB. To top it off, it doesn't just deal with low-frequency hums — the ANC works in a wide band up to 4 kHz, meaning it will muffle human speech and other daily noises that are higher in the register than a simple AC hum.

Of course, the Buds Pro 2 have a transparency mode, too, which we would be very curious to test.


Battery and connectivity


The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 promise up to 39 hours of music playback (with ANC off) on a single charge of their carrying case. Furthermore, they can get 10 hours of playback on a 10 minute charge, according to OnePlus' claims. The case also supports wireless charging pads.

Great news for multi-device owners — the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 support Bluetooth multipoint and can stay paired to two devices at once. So, no more awkward swtiching between your phone and laptop.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal

Popular stories

T-Mobile will give you the fastest Samsung Galaxy S23 in the US for free with no trade-in
T-Mobile will give you the fastest Samsung Galaxy S23 in the US for free with no trade-in
Best Buy is spoiling us with extremely generous discount on Galaxy Tab S7+
Best Buy is spoiling us with extremely generous discount on Galaxy Tab S7+
Here's all that Samsung announced at Unpacked: Galaxy S23 series and more
Here's all that Samsung announced at Unpacked: Galaxy S23 series and more
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Pixel 7 Pro Blind Camera Comparison
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Pixel 7 Pro Blind Camera Comparison
Google's fantastic Pixel 6a on sale for nearly 50% off for the first time ever
Google's fantastic Pixel 6a on sale for nearly 50% off for the first time ever
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless