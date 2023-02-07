OnePlus Buds Pro 2 come with major upgrades, same beloved design





It has been almost two years since OnePlus launched its Buds Pro. And we were quite pleased with this first iteration. Now, OnePlus is releasing the new and improved Buds Pro 2.





At first look, they appear to be the same shape and size. And we consider this a good thing, because we did find the OnePlus Buds Pro to be comfy and easy to fit. But, on the inside, the Buds Pro 2 are a different beast.





You can pre-order the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 starting today, release is on the 16th of February

The sound





The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 have been upgraded to have two MelodyBoost drivers inside — an 11 mm and 6 mm (as opposed to one 11 mm driver). The system has been co-designed with loudspeaker expert Dynaudio and now, we will have access to three EQ profiles for fine-tuning our listening experience. No user-customizable EQ, though — yet again.





An LHDC 4.0 Ultra-HD Bluetooth codec is on board and OnePlus says it delivers high-resolution audio close to actual wired connection, for the audiophiles that want the freedom of cordless.





The personalized sound suite also makes a comeback — Audio ID 2.0 will scan the unique shape of your ear canal and can tune frequencies to it, which is always an interesting feature to play with.









Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos





Android 13 did bring about support for Spatial Audio and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 come fully equipped to handle it. OnePlus worked in tandem with Google to ensure full support and you will be able to hear multi-channel audio from the YouTube app and Disney+.





Dolby Atmos with Dolby Head Tracking are also available, but only if you pair the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with a OnePlus 11 5G . You can either spatialize standard stereo tracks, or enjoy content that is mastered for the new spatial trend.





Improved Noise Cancelation





Last but not least, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 come with overtuned ANC as well. Equipped with TUV-certified Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation, they can attenuate outside noise by up to -48 dB. To top it off, it doesn't just deal with low-frequency hums — the ANC works in a wide band up to 4 kHz, meaning it will muffle human speech and other daily noises that are higher in the register than a simple AC hum.





Of course, the Buds Pro 2 have a transparency mode, too, which we would be very curious to test.









Battery and connectivity





The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 promise up to 39 hours of music playback (with ANC off) on a single charge of their carrying case. Furthermore, they can get 10 hours of playback on a 10 minute charge, according to OnePlus' claims. The case also supports wireless charging pads.





Great news for multi-device owners — the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 support Bluetooth multipoint and can stay paired to two devices at once. So, no more awkward swtiching between your phone and laptop.





It's become common for every smartphone manufacturer to launch their own set of earbuds, and most of them are typically high quality. Users typically like to stick with the same brand smartphone and earbuds, since they pair quicker and should work better together, in theory.