Scoop up the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at their lowest price ever on Amazon

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are a fantastic pair of headphones that should meet most audiophiles' needs. They're loud and deliver a very clear sound with thumpy bass. The earbuds are now on sale at Amazon, allowing you to save some 28%. There's a special offer available, too. It requires qualification for an Amazon Store Card. If you're approved for one, you can get an instant Amazon Gift Card of up to $60.









According to OnePlus, the premium Buds 2 deliver up to six hours of playtime on a single charge. Storing the earbuds in their charging case between sessions can extend the life of these loud earbuds by another 19 hours, giving you a total of 25 hours of battery life.



In our battery tests, we found OnePlus’ numbers to be accurate. Like every other self-respected pair of wireless earbuds, the OnePlus earbuds also support fast charging, as every other self-respected pair of wireless earbuds. Just 10 minutes of fast charging should provide enough juice to get you going up to 10 hours, quite an impressive feat. The technology should provide a customized listening experience and help you stay heard when taking phone calls in busy environments. With the phone call quality they deliver, it's no wonder that the earbuds made it on our list of best earbuds for phone calls According to OnePlus, the premium Buds 2 deliver up to six hours of playtime on a single charge. Storing the earbuds in their charging case between sessions can extend the life of these loud earbuds by another 19 hours, giving you a total of 25 hours of battery life.In our battery tests, we found OnePlus’ numbers to be accurate. Like every other self-respected pair of wireless earbuds, the OnePlus earbuds also support fast charging, as every other self-respected pair of wireless earbuds. Just 10 minutes of fast charging should provide enough juice to get you going up to 10 hours, quite an impressive feat.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 aren’t just good for the bargain price. OnePlus has a history of seeking the perfect balance with its devices. Naturally, we can see strife for perfect balance with these earbuds as well. They sport an elegant and curved design. They also and provide a comfortable fit. As you can see in our OnePlus Buds Pro 2 review , the earbuds should be OK even for people with “picky ears.”As OnePlus puts it, the Buds Pro 2 are tailor-made for audiophiles. Indeed, they provide an incredible sound quality. They’re incredibly loud, produce deep and thumping bass, and deliver an exceptionally enjoyable audio experience.If you’re a headphones enthusiast, then you probably know all modern earbuds and wireless headphones sport the so-called ANC technology nowadays. These bad boys come with Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation.