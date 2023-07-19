Scoop up the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at their lowest price ever on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus devices have become increasingly popular in the past few years and for a good reason. Most OnePlus phones rank well among the competition. They typically arrive at perfectly manageable prices, too. If you’re looking for ways to complete your OnePlus ecosystem with a brand-new pair of earbuds, we’ve got you covered!
The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 aren’t just good for the bargain price. OnePlus has a history of seeking the perfect balance with its devices. Naturally, we can see strife for perfect balance with these earbuds as well. They sport an elegant and curved design. They also and provide a comfortable fit. As you can see in our OnePlus Buds Pro 2 review, the earbuds should be OK even for people with “picky ears.”
If you’re a headphones enthusiast, then you probably know all modern earbuds and wireless headphones sport the so-called ANC technology nowadays. These bad boys come with Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation.
Right now, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 come with an exciting 28% discount on Amazon. This unprecedented deal makes the premium wireless earbuds by OnePlus cheaper than they’ve ever been at the merchant. There’s an option to save even more on these earbuds with a special Amazon offer. If you qualify for an Amazon store card, you can drop the price tag of these bad boys by as much as $60!
The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 aren’t just good for the bargain price. OnePlus has a history of seeking the perfect balance with its devices. Naturally, we can see strife for perfect balance with these earbuds as well. They sport an elegant and curved design. They also and provide a comfortable fit. As you can see in our OnePlus Buds Pro 2 review, the earbuds should be OK even for people with “picky ears.”
As OnePlus puts it, the Buds Pro 2 are tailor-made for audiophiles. Indeed, they provide an incredible sound quality. They’re incredibly loud, produce deep and thumping bass, and deliver an exceptionally enjoyable audio experience.
If you’re a headphones enthusiast, then you probably know all modern earbuds and wireless headphones sport the so-called ANC technology nowadays. These bad boys come with Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation.
The technology should provide a customized listening experience and help you stay heard when taking phone calls in busy environments. With the phone call quality they deliver, it's no wonder that the earbuds made it on our list of best earbuds for phone calls.
According to OnePlus, the premium Buds 2 deliver up to six hours of playtime on a single charge. Storing the earbuds in their charging case between sessions can extend the life of these loud earbuds by another 19 hours, giving you a total of 25 hours of battery life.
In our battery tests, we found OnePlus’ numbers to be accurate. Like every other self-respected pair of wireless earbuds, the OnePlus earbuds also support fast charging, as every other self-respected pair of wireless earbuds. Just 10 minutes of fast charging should provide enough juice to get you going up to 10 hours, quite an impressive feat.
According to OnePlus, the premium Buds 2 deliver up to six hours of playtime on a single charge. Storing the earbuds in their charging case between sessions can extend the life of these loud earbuds by another 19 hours, giving you a total of 25 hours of battery life.
In our battery tests, we found OnePlus’ numbers to be accurate. Like every other self-respected pair of wireless earbuds, the OnePlus earbuds also support fast charging, as every other self-respected pair of wireless earbuds. Just 10 minutes of fast charging should provide enough juice to get you going up to 10 hours, quite an impressive feat.
Things that are NOT allowed: