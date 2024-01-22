Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
The impressive OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are still heavily discounted on Amazon

Don’t want to wait until tomorrow for the official announcement of the OnePlus Buds 3? We get it – we don’t like waiting, either! The good news is that if you’re looking for a new pair of OnePlus earbuds that are worth every penny, you don’t have to wait until tomorrow – the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are very much available on the market already. What’s more, these earbuds can be yours at a 28% discount on Amazon, giving you way more value for your money than usual.

The 28% markdown has been available plenty of times before, meaning this certainly isn’t an unprecedented chance to save big on these top-end earbuds. However, we should mention that they seldom arrive at deeper markdowns, at least on Amazon. That’s why, if you’re looking for quality earbuds at the right price, you should absolutely go for the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

Save $50 on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at Amazon

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 can now be yours at an incredible price from Amazon. The earbuds are now retailing at 28% off, which equates to $50. They're equipped with ANC, offer loud and clear sound, and can keep your tunes going strong for up to 39 hours with the charging case. Get them now and save.
$50 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon


We’ve had the pleasure of reviewing a pair of these bad boys for ourselves and can confirm that they should be plenty good for the average music listener. They don’t just feel quite comfortable in your ears but also sound impressive out of the box. The OnePlus earbuds are quite loud, too, which may be a plus for some users.

As if that’s not enough, you can also use the HeyMelody app and let these earbuds automatically select the EQ curve for your ears. Of course, user-controlled EQ tweaks are also possible.

Like most earbuds of today, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 also feature ANC technology, meaning you get to enjoy all your favorite tunes without too many distractions from the outside world. You also get noise-reducing microphones that work with an AI-powred noise reduction system to ensure your phone call quality is exceptional.

As far as their battery life is concerned, these earbuds should provide a total of about 39 hours of playtime with the charging case. On a single charge, each earbud should give you about six hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Turning the feature off gives you an extra three hours of listening time before you’ll need to put them in the case for a recharge.

