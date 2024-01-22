OnePlus Buds 3 coming to the US on January 23
OnePlus introduced its first top-tier handset for 2024, the OnePlus 12, in China. The company’s new flagship killer is expected to launch internationally on January 23. This is the same day that the OnePlus Buds 3 earphones are coming to the United States.
The wireless buds have been available in China since the beginning of the year for the equivalent of $65. While we don’t expect the OnePlus Buds 3 to be priced similarly in the US, it’s unlikely that these will cost more than $100.
Besides India, Europe and North America will also get the OnePlus Buds 3 on the same day, the Chinese company confirmed over the weekend. They will be available in two colors: black and blue.
According to OnePlus, its upcoming true wireless earphones offer up to 7 hours of listening on a 10-minute charge, and up to 44 hours of listening on a full charge. As we previously reported, the OnePlus Buds 3 feature dual drivers, the same technology inside the OnePlus Buds Pro.
OnePlus also revealed that the earbuds pack a 58 mAh battery and come with charging case that features a much larger 520 mAh battery.
The earphones have already been listed on Amazon India, but no price is mentioned yet. However, the listing confirms that the OnePlus Buds 3 will be launched in the country on January 23.
They come with active noise cancelation (up to 49dB) and an intelligent mode that can adjust the active noise cancelation levels depending on the environment. Also, the OnePlus Buds 3 feature IP55 certification and a built-in 3-mic system that helps better adapt the ANC levels according to the environment.
