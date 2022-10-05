Save on Galaxy S22/+
Check out the full specs of the upcoming noise-cancelling OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with spatial audio
Following the recent release of both Apple's long overdue AirPods Pro 2 and Samsung's similarly feature-packed Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, it might seem hard to recommend the OnePlus Buds Pro as the best wireless earbuds option for, well, anyone nowadays.

But that's where the upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are expected to come in... at some point in the not-too-distant future, potentially challenging all of the industry's noise-cancelling heavyweights with spatial audio and stellar battery life among other key selling points and major upgrades over last year's Pro edition.

The long-lasting battery was already highlighted as a big strength of the first-gen OnePlus Buds Pro in our in-depth review back in September 2021, so it's definitely impressive to hear that the sequel could offer an improved 6-hour listening time between charges with active noise cancellation enabled throughout or up to 9 hours with ANC switched off.

A bundled wireless charging case is said to take that endurance rating all the way up to 28 and 38 hours with and without noise cancelling respectively, while fast charging capabilities are expected to deliver up to 10 hours of (combined) playtime in just 10 minutes.

Apart from LHDC 4.0 spatial audio support, which certainly sounds... fancy, the rest of the spec sheet doesn't seem too different from what the OnePlus Buds Pro currently have to offer, which includes everything from adaptive noise cancellation to IP55 water resistance, enhanced voice isolation during calls with three built-in microphones (per bud), Bluetooth 5.2, and Google Fast Pair.

Thanks to a combination of 11 and 6mm audio drivers, the overall sound performance is likely to also be upgraded, and with a snazzy-sounding green hue expected to be offered as an alternative to existing white and black paint jobs, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 could well shine in the budget-friendly true wireless earbuds segment... if they end up commanding the same reasonable $150 price as their forerunners at launch.

Unfortunately, the latter detail remains completely under wraps, and the same goes for any sort of availability information, although if history is any indication, OnePlus is likely to start teasing these bad boys soon... with plenty of details revealed ahead of their full announcement.
