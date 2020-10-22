Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

The crazy cheap OnePlus Buds are even cheaper than ever before

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Oct 22, 2020, 8:48 AM
The crazy cheap OnePlus Buds are even cheaper than ever before
If you're excited about the impending commercial release of the recently announced OnePlus Buds Z, you... might want to carefully consider your budget-friendly alternatives before deciding to wait until November 2 and pay 50 bucks for the company's sophomore AirPods-rivaling effort.

Given that the cheapest AirPods version is still typically available for well over $100 and even Samsung's first-gen Galaxy Buds are rarely discounted below the $90 mark in brand-new condition, we'd definitely understand if you viewed the OnePlus Buds Z as irresistibly priced.

But the higher-end OnePlus Buds, which would normally set you back $79, can be purchased at the time of this writing at a cool $20 off their list price on Amazon in a single white hue. Even better, the manufacturer of these well-reviewed true wireless earbuds can currently hook you up with that deal on both the white and gray color options.


Although the OG Buds, released just a few months ago, are still slightly costlier than their Z-branded cousins after this unprecedented markdown, it pretty much goes without saying that you'll get plenty of bang for your buck if you decide to pull the trigger at the aforementioned $20 (or 25 percent) price cut.

Compared to the Buds Z, the original OnePlus Buds have way better battery life, and presumably, superior audio quality going for them as well. We're talking 7 hours of uninterrupted music play time to begin with and a combined endurance rating of no less than 30 hours when taking the bundled charging case into consideration, as opposed to only 5 and 20 hours respectively as far as the new OnePlus Buds Z are concerned.

The 13.4mm dynamic driver on the discounted OnePlus Buds should also deliver richer tones, clearer vocals, and deeper bass compared to the 10mm-powered Buds Z, while the visual differences between the two models are... mostly in the eye of the beholder. 

FEATURED VIDEO

