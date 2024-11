Early Black Friday deal shaves 31% off the OnePlus Buds 3, making them ultra cheap

OnePlus Buds 3: Now 31% OFF on Amazon! The budget OnePlus Buds 3 are under the $69 mark ahead of Black Friday. These fellas are currently 31% cheaper than usual, making them a steal. Offering comfortable design and good sound with a punchy bass, these earbuds are a top choice for someone on a budget wanting good sounding earbuds. Act fast and save today! $31 off (31%) Buy at Amazon

It's worth mentioning that while a third-party seller is offering the discount, Amazon is managing the shipping. Furthermore, the refund period has been increased for the holidays, and you'll have time until January 31, 2025, to return the earbuds in case you aren't pleased with your purchase.But why would someone want to return theirat all? We reviewed the earbuds, and we were quite impressed by them. True, they aren't among the top high-end earbuds on the market, but they offer quite a lot for their price.Thanks to their comfortable design, they fit easily in your ears without adding pressure, so you can wear them for hours without any ear fatigue. They also pack a pretty decent sound for such cheap earbuds. We love how OnePlus seems to have put real effort into tuning the bass on these earbuds. It's smooth and can get quite punchy, but without being overwhelming or giving you a headache.In addition, the earbuds support the HeyMelody app, which includes a 6-band EQ, letting you fine-tune the sound to better match your taste. There is also ANC on board, but we weren't that impressed by it. It stops low-level hums, but plenty of other sounds still slip through. That's expected since budget earbuds rarely have top-notch ANC. On the positive side, the earphones deliver up to 44 hours of listening time with the case, which is a remarkable battery life.Overall, theare worth every penny at their current price on Amazon, so don't waste time and save today!