Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Early Black Friday deal shaves 31% off the OnePlus Buds 3, making them ultra cheap

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals OnePlus Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus Buds 3 in Splendid Blue, placed on a table in their opened charging case.
Black Friday may be just around the corner, but we're already seeing some irresistible early Black Friday offers. Like this one right here, which allows you to snatch the budget-friendly OnePlus Buds 3 at one of their lowest prices.

With an MSRP (manufacturer's suggested retail price) of around $100, these fellas are quite affordable. But a seller on Amazon is currently offering them at a massive 31% discount, which allows you to treat yourself to a pair for just under $69. In fact, the earbuds are just $1 shy of their best price at the retailer, which makes them a steal.

OnePlus Buds 3: Now 31% OFF on Amazon!

The budget OnePlus Buds 3 are under the $69 mark ahead of Black Friday. These fellas are currently 31% cheaper than usual, making them a steal. Offering comfortable design and good sound with a punchy bass, these earbuds are a top choice for someone on a budget wanting good sounding earbuds. Act fast and save today!
$31 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon


It's worth mentioning that while a third-party seller is offering the discount, Amazon is managing the shipping. Furthermore, the refund period has been increased for the holidays, and you'll have time until January 31, 2025, to return the earbuds in case you aren't pleased with your purchase.

But why would someone want to return their OnePlus Buds 3 at all? We reviewed the earbuds, and we were quite impressed by them. True, they aren't among the top high-end earbuds on the market, but they offer quite a lot for their price.

Thanks to their comfortable design, they fit easily in your ears without adding pressure, so you can wear them for hours without any ear fatigue. They also pack a pretty decent sound for such cheap earbuds. We love how OnePlus seems to have put real effort into tuning the bass on these earbuds. It's smooth and can get quite punchy, but without being overwhelming or giving you a headache.

In addition, the earbuds support the HeyMelody app, which includes a 6-band EQ, letting you fine-tune the sound to better match your taste. There is also ANC on board, but we weren't that impressed by it. It stops low-level hums, but plenty of other sounds still slip through. That's expected since budget earbuds rarely have top-notch ANC. On the positive side, the earphones deliver up to 44 hours of listening time with the case, which is a remarkable battery life.

Overall, the OnePlus Buds 3 are worth every penny at their current price on Amazon, so don't waste time and save today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
As a discounts expert, I urge you to check these early Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos before it's too late
As a discounts expert, I urge you to check these early Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos before it's too late
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
There’s only one reason the incredible OnePlus 13 can’t replace my iPhone - OnePlus can still fix it
There’s only one reason the incredible OnePlus 13 can’t replace my iPhone - OnePlus can still fix it

Latest News

OnePlus’ Parallel Processing feature is my new favorite smartphone innovation
OnePlus’ Parallel Processing feature is my new favorite smartphone innovation
iPhone SE 4 battery and charging: What can we expect?
iPhone SE 4 battery and charging: What can we expect?
Xiaomi 15 and its 40 color variants: choose wisely
Xiaomi 15 and its 40 color variants: choose wisely
Google's forever young Pixel 8 Pro is on sale at its Black Friday 2024 discount, but not for long
Google's forever young Pixel 8 Pro is on sale at its Black Friday 2024 discount, but not for long
Chinese chipmakers brace for Trump’s second term with new tactics and investments
Chinese chipmakers brace for Trump’s second term with new tactics and investments
iOS 18.2 beta shows Apple removed sketch style from Image Playground
iOS 18.2 beta shows Apple removed sketch style from Image Playground
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless