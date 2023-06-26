Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

The OnePlus Buds 2r are probably going to be a new budget-friendly pair of headphones

OnePlus
1
The OnePlus Buds 2r are probably going to be a new budget-friendly pair of headphones
Welcome to 2023, where many of the manufacturers, responsible for some of the best smartphones on the market, dabble in other types of tech. Nowadays, it’s pretty much expected of you to offer a pair of earbuds and something resembling a smartwatch if you make phones.

So, as a prime example of a solid Android phone maker, OnePlus makes no exception. While its offering on watches isn’t that wide, the company has produced quite a lot of headphones. Its main Nord series are two iterations of a Pro and a regular model — another fad that everyone seems way to clanged on to, but oh well.

But then we also have the OnePlus Z2, which offers no indication of their audio-tier (nor any obvious history to a Z1 model, but again: oh well). And then we have the fact that the Nord 2 buds are sold as the Nord Ace buds in some regions.

So do you see how this report from GSMArena for a OnePlus Nord Buds 2r earphones is confusing?



At this point, I think that all of us agree that Apple and Samsung are the kings of naming conventions — except the Galaxy Tabs, those don’t count yet, Sammy! — and that Sony is the worst when it comes to phone names. But in terms of headphones? Well, OnePlus may be ganging up on Sony with equal impact.

So, what are the Nord Buds 2r? Are they a budget pair of headphones? Are they the new premium? Do they have lights or air-conditioning?!

Well, based on the info from the Not-This-Arena, the answer to at least one of these questions is “yes”. Rumor has it that these buds are going to be more budget-friendly — at least in India and for the time being. INR2,299 equals to about $28, which is a bit cheaper than the Nord Buds 2’s asking price of $37.

And please note that these prices won’t probably have anything to do with the actual price that these buds will have in other regions. If they get there at all. But if they do, they might be available in Deep Gray and Triple Blue, the latter of which looks like a particularly fresh shade of indigo.

Amazon India is expected to reveal more about the Nord Buds 2r next week, but we’re likely to hear more about them on July 5 too, as OnePlus will be revealing new smartphones then too.

Popular stories

Man receives his Pixel Fold early, says one feature alone is worth the switch from Samsung
Man receives his Pixel Fold early, says one feature alone is worth the switch from Samsung
With the Razr+ released today, T-Mobile adds to the fun and nostalgia with its $30 Throwback Pack
With the Razr+ released today, T-Mobile adds to the fun and nostalgia with its $30 Throwback Pack
Amazon is selling Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 at an incredible price in one color
Amazon is selling Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 at an incredible price in one color
Best Buy is holding a tremendous sale on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ today only
Best Buy is holding a tremendous sale on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ today only
Android spyware found hiding out in Play Store; delete these two apps now!
Android spyware found hiding out in Play Store; delete these two apps now!
The new Google Weather UI keeps "Froggy" but looks more professional
The new Google Weather UI keeps "Froggy" but looks more professional
Loading Comments...

Latest News

If your flight is delayed or canceled starting July 1st, blame it on 5G
If your flight is delayed or canceled starting July 1st, blame it on 5G
Leaked image gives first real-world look at Galaxy Z Flip 5 and its huge screen
Leaked image gives first real-world look at Galaxy Z Flip 5 and its huge screen
Is Samsung getting too close to Google? The latest "Super Update" release suggests so
Is Samsung getting too close to Google? The latest "Super Update" release suggests so
iPhone 15 set to be stocked by suppliers from July as Apple anticipates high sales
iPhone 15 set to be stocked by suppliers from July as Apple anticipates high sales
Apple "insider" reveals list of upcoming devices including the second-gen Watch Ultra
Apple "insider" reveals list of upcoming devices including the second-gen Watch Ultra
Budget superstar Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is even more affordable right now
Budget superstar Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is even more affordable right now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless