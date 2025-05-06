OnePlus Ace 5 Supreme Edition shapes up to be another powerful flagship killer
OnePlus seems to be the brand of the month, as the Chinese company has a bunch of new smartphones in the pipeline. Besides a couple of Nord series phones that are likely to arrive in May and/or June, OnePlus will also launch at least one new flagship, the Ace 5 Supreme Edition / Ace 5 Ultra.
The Ace 5 Ultra is supposed to be another flagship killer following in the footsteps of Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro, two other flagships that OnePlus released in China late last year.
Performance-wise, the Ace 5 Ultra sits somewhere between the Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro. The former is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while the latter uses a new, more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.
That’s because the Ace 5 Ultra was recently spotted on Geekbench’s website running on MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400+ chipset. While this is slightly more powerful than the standard Dimensity 9400, it still lags a little bit behind Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.
That said, it’s also worth mentioning that in comparison with the Dimensity 9400 that features a Prime core clocked at 3.63 GHz, the Dimensity 9400+ on the Ace 5 Ultra comes with a Prime core running at 3.73 GHz, so the improvements are probably negligible for the end user.
The Ace 5 Ultra packs 16 GB RAM, but additional storage options might be available at launch. Naturally, the phone runs Android 15, but that’s about everything we know about the Ace 5 Ultra so far.
Although it’s not going to be the most powerful flagship released by OnePlus to date, the Ace 5 Ultra is definitely going to be cheaper than the OnePlus 10 Pro, the company top tier phone that uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.
OnePlus Ace 5 Supreme Edition (PLC110) appears on GeekbenchChina launch this month.
- Dimensity 9400+
- 16GB RAM
- Android 15
Main remain exclusive to China. #OnePlusAce5SupremeEdition#OnePlus#OnePlusAce5Ultrapic.twitter.com/cuJ4qKB5YK— Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) May 6, 2025
It’s important to mention that the Ace 5 Ultra / Ace 5 Supreme Edition will be launched in China sometime this month. Unfortunately, the Ace 5 Ultra will remain exclusive to China, so there’s no chance you’ll be getting this unless you really want a phone specifically designed for the Chinese market.
