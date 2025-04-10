Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

MediaTek's new Dimensity 9400+ chipset focuses on AI performance and gaming

By
Processors
MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chip
MediaTek has just announced an upgraded version of its popular Dimensity 9400 chip, the Dimensity 9400+. The “plus” in the name isn’t just for flavor, as the Taiwanese company has added quite a few improvements over its previous flagship chip.

First off, the reason Dimensity 9400+ exists and we’re not already talking about Dimensity 9500 (or whatever its name) is that MediaTek really wanted to add AI support to its flagship chipset.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ supports a wide range of the largest LLMs (Large Language Models) such as Mixture-of-Experts (MoE), Multi-Head Latent Attention (MKA), Multi-Token Prediction (MTP). The new chip also supports FP8 inferencing with faster reasoning speeds.

Equipped with the MediaTek NPU 890, the new chip promises 20 percent faster agentic AI performance with Speculative Decoding+ (SpD+). Additionally, the Dimensity 9400+ features Deepseek-R1-Distill model support with on-device processing.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ will make it easier to deliver innovative, personalized AI experiences on-device, combined with enhanced overall performance to ensure your device can handle all tasks with ease. We are working closely with developers and manufacturers to continue building a robust ecosystem of AI applications and other features that will bring a number of speed and privacy benefits to consumers.

– JC Hsu, Corporate Senior Vice President at MediaTek, April 2025

Just like the Dimensity 9400, the upgraded version features an All Big Core design, integrating one Arm Cortex-X925 core operating up to 3.73 GHz, combined with 3x Cortex-X4 and 4x Cortex-A720 cores. In comparison, Dimensity 9400’s Arm Cortex-X925 core is clocked at 3.62 GHz. The rest of the configuration is the same.

The same 12-core Arm Immortalis-G925 graphics processing unit (GPU) will enhance your gaming visual experiences. What the Dimensity 9400+ brings to the table is a new frame rate converter 2.0+ (MFRC 2.0+), which was developed after receiving feedback from game developers.

According to MediaTek, the new frame rate converter has doubled the effective FPS (frames-per-second) and enhanced power efficiency by up to 40 percent when it’s utilized.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ infographic | Image credit: MediaTek

Here is a quick rundown of all the additional features of the Dimensity 9400+:

  • Expands phone-to-phone direct Bluetooth connections to 10km, extending 6.6 times further than the Dimensity 9400.
  • Support for a BeiDou satellite connection, offering 33% faster TTFF (Time to first fix), even without cellular connectivity.
  • Wi-Fi 7 tri-band concurrency with five streams.
  • MediaTek Xtra Range 3.0, which delivers up to 30m greater Wi-Fi coverage.
  • 5G/4G Dual SIM Dual Active, Dual Data capabilities to give users more flexibility.

MediaTek also revealed that the first smartphone powered by its Dimensity 9400+ chipset will be available on the market no later than this month. So far, we’ve learned that Oppo’s Find X8 flagship series might be powered by this specific chipset, but there might be more.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile

