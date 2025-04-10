MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9400+ chipset focuses on AI performance and gaming

– JC Hsu, Corporate Senior Vice President at MediaTek, April 2025

MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ infographic | Image credit: MediaTek

Expands phone-to-phone direct Bluetooth connections to 10km, extending 6.6 times further than the Dimensity 9400.

Support for a BeiDou satellite connection, offering 33% faster TTFF (Time to first fix), even without cellular connectivity.

Wi-Fi 7 tri-band concurrency with five streams.

MediaTek Xtra Range 3.0, which delivers up to 30m greater Wi-Fi coverage.

5G/4G Dual SIM Dual Active, Dual Data capabilities to give users more flexibility.

Here is a quick rundown of all the additional features of the Dimensity 9400+:MediaTek also revealed that the first smartphone powered by its Dimensity 9400+ chipset will be available on the market no later than this month. So far, we’ve learned that Oppo’s Find X8 flagship series might be powered by this specific chipset, but there might be more.