OnePlus gearing up to launch another (mid-range?) flagship killer
Since the competition in the smartphone industry has become more aggressive in the last couple of years, the line between mid-range and high-end products is thinner than ever. OnePlus’ iconic “flagship killers” are almost a thing of the past, as more handset manufacturers are trying to undercut the Chinese company.
After introducing its first flagship for the year, the OnePlus 11, the handset maker is now gearing up for the launch of an interesting phone that blurs the line between mid-range and flagships. The sequel to OnePlus Ace was recently certified in China (via 91mobiles), but based on previous history, this phone is bound to launch in other territories too.
What’s important about the OnePlus Ace 2 is that it trades MediaTek for Qualcomm when it comes to the chipset inside. Unconfirmed rumors claim the OnePlus Ace 2 is supposed to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, coupled with 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.
To make it even more appealing for customers looking for a powerful handset, the OnePlus Ace 2 is said to boast a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Many of these traits you can only find in top-tier phones, whereas the Ace series is OnePlus’ mid-range lineup.
Other rumored specs include a more than decent triple camera setup that includes 50-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel cameras. It might not be the best on the market, but we expect this to be enough for the average user.
As far as the software goes, the OnePlus Ace 2 will ship with Android 13-based ColorOS 13 on board in China. However, we can safely assume that the Indian and global versions of the phone will run OxygenOS on top of Android 13.
Finally, the OnePlus Ace 2 will be powered by a massive 5,000 mAh battery, which will feature 100W fast charging support, just like the newly unveiled OnePlus 11. Since the phone has been certified in China, it’s safe to say that we won’t have to wait too long for an official announcement.
