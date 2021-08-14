OnePlus 9 in Tea: Is OnePlus 9T still on the table or does OnePlus need help?0
An image posted on Twitter seemingly shows a blue OnePlus phone that we haven't seen before on a bed of tea leaves. The accompanying text suggests it's the OnePlus 9T.
Whether OnePlus is really teasing a new phone or it is another feeble attempt to steal Samsung's thunder remains to be seen. As Tom's Guide points out, the tweet was posted moments before Samsung unveiled its latest Galaxy Z foldable phones.
The #OnePlus9 in tea. Don't read too much into it. pic.twitter.com/hopsJTV8qu— OnePlus (@oneplus) August 11, 2021
OnePlus has cautioned us to not read too much into the tweet, so it's best to do just that. It's hard to take a company that tried to pass off a half-off deal as a foldable phone teaser seriously anyway. The manufacturer is clearly in no rush to launch an actual foldable phone.
If OnePlus has indeed decided to not launch the OnePlus 9T, it could be a long wait before its next true flagship is released. The Chinese company might be reassessing its strategy, given that its portfolio has grown in recent times, thanks to the Nord phones.
Otherwise, there is no apparent reason for OnePlus to not release a T flagship this year. The global chip shortage, which has affected some key players, was not seen as an issue by the company earlier this year. The situation may have changed though, given that even Apple - which was largely insulated from the problem - now expects the shortage to impact iPhone production.