OnePlus 9 series goes on sale in the US without the 128GB OnePlus 9 Pro

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

9to5Google The US release of OnePlus 9 Pro's base model has been delayed - perhaps indefinitely, reports



At $969, the 8GB/128GB model has the highest starting price of any OnePlus phone yet and its unavailability in the US means that the only other option for buyers is the even pricier 12GB/256GB variant that has a tag of $1,069. Of course, there is also the At $969, the 8GB/128GB model has the highest starting price of any OnePlus phone yet and its unavailability in the US means that the only other option for buyers is the even pricier 12GB/256GB variant that has a tag of $1,069. Of course, there is also the OnePlus 9 , but it understandably cuts a few corners to bring the starting price down to $729.







OnePlus has confirmed that the 128GB OnePlus 9 Pro will eventually be available in North America but no timeline has been provided. Although the Chinese company hasn't revealed the reason behind the delay, the global chip shortage could be behind it.



OnePlus 9 vs 9 Pro







If you are on the If you are on the edge about splurging on the maxed-out model, it might help to know that the phone doesn't have expandable storage, so it could be a better idea to get the 256GB OnePlus 9 Pro.



Otherwise, you may consider the OnePlus 9. The handset is available in two memory configurations: 8GB RAM/128GB and 12/256GB. The 12GB model costs $829.



have the Snapdragon 888 under the hood and are equipped with 4,500mAh batteries. They support 65W wired charging, but the 9 Pro can charge wirelessly at up to 50W, while the standard model can only charge at up to 15W. Only the Pro offers IP68 water and dust resistance. Both phones have the Snapdragon 888 under the hood and are equipped with 4,500mAh batteries. They support 65W wired charging, but the 9 Pro can charge wirelessly at up to 50W, while the standard model can only charge at up to 15W. Only the Pro offers IP68 water and dust resistance.



The OnePlus 9 Pro flaunts a 6.7-inch 120Hz Quad HD AMOLED LTPO display. Although OnePlus 9's 6.5-inches screen has the same refresh rate, it doesn't feature the LTPO tech, which means it's not as power efficient. The screen is flat and also has a lower resolution.



The Pro edition comes with a new 1/1.43 inches 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor and an 8MP telephoto unit with 3.3x optical zoom. The regular model gets OnePlus 8 Pro's 48MP Sony IMX689 camera. Both have the same 50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide unit, a 2MP monochrome module, and a 16MP front shooter.