OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro available on T-Mobile, is there Verizon or AT&T 5G support?

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









Which US carriers will support the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, though?





T-Mobile OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro release colors, BOGO deal, and trade-in pricing





T-Mobile OnePlus 9/Pro release and preorders: April 4 release date, preorders start Friday, March 26 at T-Mobile.com









T-Mobile OnePlus 9 Pro price and deals: $1069 (256GB), or at $365 off (35% off) with a new line or a trade-in.

T-Mobile OnePlus 9 price and deals: $729.99 (128GB), or at 50% off with a new line or a trade-in.





In case they don't want to get bogged with a new line or don't have anything to trade, qualified T-Mobile customers can get the OnePlus 9 5G with 128GB storage in Winter Mist and Astral Black for $30.42/month for 24 months on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan with $0 down. The T-Mobile OnePlus 9 Pro 5G 256GB in Morning Mist can be had for $44.50/month on the same conditions.



Verizon OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro availability and 4G/5G network bands support

No availability, but 4G LTE 48 CBRS and n48 5G bands support (still need registering on Verizon, though)

OnePlus fans on Verizon, rejoice! Not only do the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro support the new LTE 48 CBRS band of Verizon whose 600Mbps+ speeds put to shame its "Nationwide 5G" on the lower bands to shame, but they also have the 5G n48 band in question for that coveted 5G icon in such an area.

OnePlus warns that, while the phones support the important Verizon bands, and then some, it is still in contact with Big Red over including them in its roster, so you'd have to register the OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro you buy at OnePlus.com on the network if you are a Verizon subscriber who likes their best-in-the-US coverage.

We've heard people complaining about OnePlus 8T compatibility on Verizon even after registering, so make sure you check and test before pulling the OnePlus 9 series trigger on Big Red.

AT&T OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro availability and 4G LTE/5G band support

No availability and no Band 14 support, but there's time until AT&T 5G transitions to Band 14

Here we will have to disappoint you - while the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro have a rich abundance of 4G LTE and 5G bands, the much-needed on Ma Bell band 14 is not among those. Remember, this is not only an exclusively FirstNet spectrum for first responders, but a rather important for AT&T commercial band.

While the Spectrum Act gave about $7 billion to develop Band 14 via a public and private partnership, the vast majority of that funding came from AT&T, which is expected to expand the sum to the whopping 440 billion over 25 years. Given that it will be mostly AT&T building Band 14, it is allowed to pass regular traffic through it in exchange.

Well, when there is no emergency, that is, but the lack of band 14 on the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro should make you think twice before grabbing one. Other than that, both are great phones you can bring to the second-best US network in terms of coverage which recently was on top when it comes to median download speeds overall, too.

Just as rumored, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are both landing on T-Mobile with a complete set of 5G and 4G LTE bands, and Big Magenta sent us all the juicy details on pricing and availability. For now, T-Mobile is the only entity that announced OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro deals, too: