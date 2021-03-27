Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

OnePlus

The OnePlus 9 series set new company record for day 1 pre-orders

Martin Filipov
posted by Martin Filipov
Mar 27, 2021, 10:10 AM
The OnePlus 9 series set new company record for day 1 pre-orders
Pete Lau, founder of OnePlus, is one of the most active CEOs on Twitter. He often shares photo samples from new devices, teasers, as well as business performance metrics.

This morning, he is back with some interesting news: The OnePlus 9 series have overtaken the company’s previous flagship models by 324%, when it comes to first-day pre-orders.

That’s great news for OnePlus’ marketing team! The 9 series were heavily marketed on social media, with video teasers, posts, and of course photo samples.

The Hasselblad name on the back of the phones probably also played a part in the initial success. OnePlus was already a well-known brand, but you don’t pay $150 million for nothing! Yes, that’s a huge amount of money going the camera-maker’s way, but as we already see - the three-year partnership might pay off sooner than expected.

The 9 Pro is the company’s best phone to date. It doesn’t compromise on any modern features or hardware. Then, the regular OnePlus 9 offers a good value, omitting a few premium features like OIS and water-resistance. It still goes toe-to-toe with other phones in the same price category, such as the iPhone 12 and Galaxy S21, if we overlook the missing OIS and IP-rating.

However, we can’t pretend that at this point it’s rather surprising to see a phone sell for $729, but skip on OIS and water-resistance. In fact, even Samsung’s Galaxy A52 and Apple’s iPhone SE from last year manage to implement both at half the price!

