The OnePlus 9 series set new company record for day 1 pre-orders
This morning, he is back with some interesting news: The OnePlus 9 series have overtaken the company’s previous flagship models by 324%, when it comes to first-day pre-orders.
The Hasselblad name on the back of the phones probably also played a part in the initial success. OnePlus was already a well-known brand, but you don’t pay $150 million for nothing! Yes, that’s a huge amount of money going the camera-maker’s way, but as we already see - the three-year partnership might pay off sooner than expected.
However, we can’t pretend that at this point it’s rather surprising to see a phone sell for $729, but skip on OIS and water-resistance. In fact, even Samsung’s Galaxy A52 and Apple’s iPhone SE from last year manage to implement both at half the price!