Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Android Camera OnePlus

The OnePlus 9's Hasselblad cameras will be used to capture a natural phenomenon

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 26, 2021, 8:34 AM
The OnePlus 9's Hasselblad cameras will be used to capture a natural phenomenon
After announcing the flagship OnePlus 9 series earlier this week, OnePlus has started teasing an upcoming social media event that’ll show you something “you’ve never seen before in ‘True Colors.’ “

An extremely rare phenomenon that's almost invisible to the naked eye


The event revolves around an “extremely rare” natural phenomenon that’s almost impossible to see with the naked eye and kicks off Monday, March 29. The Hasselblad camera-equipped OnePlus 9 series can capture it, though, and the shots will be shared across social media.

What the natural phenomenon is remains unclear, but it looks like it’ll last three days. It’s not known whether OnePlus will mark the occasion with any special offers — only time will tell. But in the meantime, the brand is encouraging customers to share photos with the hashtag ‘#TrueColors.’

The final day of the event coincides with the release of the OnePlus 9 Pro. So far, the reception to OnePlus’ latest flagships has been impressive. In fact, first-day pre-orders were over triple that of the OnePlus 8 series.


For those of you that may have missed the announcement, the OnePlus 9 Pro features the Snapdragon 888, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, a curved-edge adaptive 120Hz display, and all of the extras you’d expect from an Android flagship in 2021.

The standard and more affordable OnePlus 9, on the other hand, offers much of the same with a few changes like a flat 120Hz display that’s static and a downgraded camera system without the telephoto camera.

Both smartphones help up well in our reviews recently, with the OnePlus 9 Pro beating the Galaxy S21 Ultra to achieve the highest score so far this year.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
New iPhone 13 Pro 5G report: matte black color, better Portrait mode, more
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, a price war
Popular stories
Who is Justin Long and why the internet is on fire thanks to Intel’s campaign against Apple
Popular stories
Alleged iPhone 13 5G glass panels show off rumored smaller notch

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple fined $2M for not including charger with iPhone 12
Popular stories
T-Mobile leaks the full OnePlus 9 5G and 9 Pro specs sheet
Popular stories
Android apps keep crashing? This solution has helped many fix the problem
Popular stories
How Verizon's 4G network turned out faster than the 5G ones
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 9 to receive March security patch
Popular stories
The OnePlus 9 5G and 9 Pro prices leak hours before unveiling

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless