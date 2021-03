The OnePlus 9's Hasselblad cameras will be used to capture a natural phenomenon

An extremely rare phenomenon that's almost invisible to the naked eye







For those of you that may have missed



The standard and more affordable OnePlus 9, on the other hand, offers much of the same with a few changes like a flat 120Hz display that’s static and a downgraded camera system without the telephoto camera.



Both smartphones help up well in our reviews recently, with the For those of you that may have missed the announcement , the OnePlus 9 Pro features the Snapdragon 888, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, a curved- edge adaptive 120Hz display, and all of the extras you’d expect from an Android flagship in 2021.The standard and more affordable OnePlus 9, on the other hand, offers much of the same with a few changes like a flat 120Hz display that’s static and a downgraded camera system without the telephoto camera.Both smartphones help up well in our reviews recently, with the OnePlus 9 Pro beating the Galaxy S21 Ultra to achieve the highest score so far this year.

After announcing the flagship OnePlus 9 series earlier this week, OnePlus has started teasing an upcoming social media event that’ll show you something “you’ve never seen before in ‘True Colors.’ “The event revolves around an “extremely rare” natural phenomenon that’s almost impossible to see with the naked eye and kicks off Monday, March 29. The Hasselblad camera-equipped OnePlus 9 series can capture it, though, and the shots will be shared across social media.What the natural phenomenon is remains unclear, but it looks like it’ll last three days. It’s not known whether OnePlus will mark the occasion with any special offers — only time will tell. But in the meantime, the brand is encouraging customers to share photos with the hashtag ‘#TrueColors.’The final day of the event coincides with the release of the OnePlus 9 Pro. So far, the reception to OnePlus’ latest flagships has been impressive. In fact, first-day pre-orders were over triple that of the OnePlus 8 series.