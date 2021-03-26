The OnePlus 9's Hasselblad cameras will be used to capture a natural phenomenon
An extremely rare phenomenon that's almost invisible to the naked eye
The event revolves around an “extremely rare” natural phenomenon that’s almost impossible to see with the naked eye and kicks off Monday, March 29. The Hasselblad camera-equipped OnePlus 9 series can capture it, though, and the shots will be shared across social media.
The final day of the event coincides with the release of the OnePlus 9 Pro. So far, the reception to OnePlus’ latest flagships has been impressive. In fact, first-day pre-orders were over triple that of the OnePlus 8 series.
For those of you that may have missed the announcement, the OnePlus 9 Pro features the Snapdragon 888, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, a curved-edge adaptive 120Hz display, and all of the extras you’d expect from an Android flagship in 2021.
The standard and more affordable OnePlus 9, on the other hand, offers much of the same with a few changes like a flat 120Hz display that’s static and a downgraded camera system without the telephoto camera.
Both smartphones help up well in our reviews recently, with the OnePlus 9 Pro beating the Galaxy S21 Ultra to achieve the highest score so far this year.