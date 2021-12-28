The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are now at a great post-Christmas discount

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are now at a great post-Christmas discount0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
But the OnePlus 9 isn’t the only phone seeing a discount at the store. The 9 Pro is $230 off right now. The offer is for the 12GB of RAM 128GB of storage version. The older OnePlus 8T has seen an even bigger discount of $350 off its original price. However, in order to get this great offer, you need to buy the 8T on a T-Mobile contract.
The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are great phones to have. Released back in March, both phones are powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor. They also rock great 120Hz AMOLED screens and offer better-than-average battery life.
If you’re into photography, we suggest you opt for the OnePlus 9 Pro, as it has a more sophisticated camera system than the non-Pro model. It is also more premium with a higher-end built.
The OnePlus 8T, on the other hand, is a 2020 model, but it is still great in terms of performance. It has 5G connectivity, just like its successors, and a good camera system. The phone also has a nice 120Hz AMOLED display.