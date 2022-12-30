Get a OnePlus 9 at half price right now!

OnePlus 9 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Astral Black $300 off (50%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 9 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Winter Mist $305 off (51%) Buy at Amazon



The OnePlus 9 may be a bit old now, but it's still a proper flagship, and at this price, it's unbeatable! The phone features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This makes for a smooth and responsive experience when scrolling through menus or playing games. The display also has a high resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which means that content looks sharp and detailed.



Under the hood, the OnePlus 9 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, which is still quite powerful, even by modern standards. This combination of a powerful processor and plenty of RAM ensures that the OnePlus 9 can handle any task you throw at it, whether it's running multiple apps at once or playing the latest games.



OnePlus has also included a range of camera features on the 9, including a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The main camera is capable of capturing high-quality photos with a lot of detail, and the ultrawide camera is great for capturing wide-angle shots.



The OnePlus 9's fast charging capabilities are one of its most notable features. The phone comes with a 4,500mAh battery and supports Warp Charge 65, which can charge the phone from 0% to 50% in just 15 minutes. This means you can quickly top up your phone's battery when you're on the go. You can check out our score 9.0 out of 10 ) for the deep dive some of you may need, but in a nutshell, at this price, the OnePlus 9 is the phone to have.

Christmas may be over, but there are still good deals running, and if you're a fan of OnePlus phones, we have some good news for you! The OnePlus 9 models are currently heavily discounted at Amazon, and you can get one at half price! Deals like this one don't pop up often, and this one in particular rivals Black Friday and other big shopping events.