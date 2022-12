Get a OnePlus 9 at half price right now!

OnePlus 9 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Astral Black $300 off (50%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 9 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Winter Mist $305 off (51%) Buy at Amazon

The OnePlus 9 may be a bit old now, but it's still a proper flagship, and at this price, it's unbeatable! The phone features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This makes for a smooth and responsive experience when scrolling through menus or playing games. The display also has a high resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which means that content looks sharp and detailed.Under the hood, the OnePlus 9 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, which is still quite powerful, even by modern standards. This combination of a powerful processor and plenty of RAM ensures that the OnePlus 9 can handle any task you throw at it, whether it's running multiple apps at once or playing the latest games.OnePlus has also included a range of camera features on the 9, including a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The main camera is capable of capturing high-quality photos with a lot of detail, and the ultrawide camera is great for capturing wide-angle shots.The OnePlus 9's fast charging capabilities are one of its most notable features. The phone comes with a 4,500mAh battery and supports Warp Charge 65, which can charge the phone from 0% to 50% in just 15 minutes. This means you can quickly top up your phone's battery when you're on the go. You can check out our full OnePlus 9 review ) for the deep dive some of you may need, but in a nutshell, at this price, the OnePlus 9 is the phone to have.