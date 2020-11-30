The hot new OnePlus 8T 5G is cheaper than ever this Cyber Monday

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





One of the all-around greatest Cyber Monday phone deals comes from Amazon (where else?), with the e-commerce giant's shoppers currently looking at saving a cool 120 bucks on the unlocked OnePlus 8T 5G in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver paint jobs.



This is the company's latest high-end handset, mind you, This is the company's latest high-end handset, mind you, having seen daylight just a little over a month ago with a silky smooth 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display in tow, as well as a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 SoC and up to 12 gigs of RAM under the hood. While not quite as impressive as the slightly older OnePlus 8 Pro , the 8T offered pretty amazing bang for your buck straight off the bat at a reasonable starting price of $749.



But now that MSRP is reduced by 16 percent, and Android power users will have a hard time finding a similarly well-equipped 5G smartphone at a comparable price.





Of course, you could also still opt for the even higher-end OnePlus 8 Pro 5G, which sets you back $250 less than its usual price of $999 in another solid Amazon Cyber Monday deal matching an extended Black Friday offer that's available until the end of the day at B&H Photo Video as well.



The The OnePlus 8 Pro has the edge over the 8T in both the screen size and resolution departments while also featuring an objectively superior rear-facing camera system.



But the But the OnePlus 8T is actually equipped with the more impressive fast charging technology, going all the way up to a 65-watt speed, while essentially matching the 4,500mAh battery capacity of its big, older brother. And no, the 6.55-inch panel with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and the 48 + 16 + 5 + 2MP quad shooter setup on the back of the OnePlus 8T 5G are not bad either, especially at less than $650.





Last but certainly not least, the deeply discounted phone comes with a hefty 256 gigs of internal storage space paired with an equally generous 12GB memory count.



