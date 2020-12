The hot new OnePlus 8T 5G is cheaper than ever this Cyber Monday

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





One of the all-around greatest Cyber Monday phone deals comes from Amazon (where else?), with the e-commerce giant's shoppers currently looking at saving a cool 120 bucks on the unlocked OnePlus 8T 5G in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver paint jobs.



This is the company's latest high-end handset, mind you, having seen daylight just a little over a month ago with a silky smooth 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display in tow, as well as a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 SoC and up to 12 gigs of RAM under the hood. While not quite as impressive as the slightly older OnePlus 8 Pro , the 8T offered pretty amazing bang for your buck straight off the bat at a reasonable starting price of $749.



But now that MSRP is reduced by 16 percent, and Android power users will have a hard time finding a similarly well-equipped 5G smartphone at a comparable price.





Of course, you could also still opt for the even higher-end OnePlus 8 Pro 5G, which sets you back $250 less than its usual price of $999 in another solid Amazon Cyber Monday deal matching an extended Black Friday offer that's available until the end of the day at B&H Photo Video as well.



The OnePlus 8 Pro has the edge over the 8T in both the screen size and resolution departments while also featuring an objectively superior rear-facing camera system.



But the OnePlus 8T is actually equipped with the more impressive fast charging technology, going all the way up to a 65-watt speed, while essentially matching the 4,500mAh battery capacity of its big, older brother. And no, the 6.55-inch panel with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and the 48 + 16 + 5 + 2MP quad shooter setup on the back of the OnePlus 8T 5G are not bad either, especially at less than $650.





Last but certainly not least, the deeply discounted phone comes with a hefty 256 gigs of internal storage space paired with an equally generous 12GB memory count.





Just because Black Friday is technically behind us, that doesn't mean the holiday shopping season is over. Quite on the contrary, as the top Cyber Monday deals available right now on some of the world's newest and hottest smartphones make last week's offers pale in comparison.