The OnePlus 8 Pro might finally introduce wireless charging support

Wireless charging could finally be introduced

A cryptic tweet recently sent out by Max J. strongly suggests OnePlus is working on adding wireless charging support to the OnePlus 8 Pro. It encourages users to "charge like a pro" and contains a mock-up image that seemingly shows the upcoming flagship being charged wirelessly.



The China-based brand has so far shied away from the technology due to its lack of efficiency and several overheating issues. But with the feature’s popularity growing rapidly, it appears OnePlus has finally caved in to the pressure from customers across the globe.



OnePlus has a long history when it comes to charging solutions. It famously introduced its customers to fast wired charging back in 2016 with the introduction of Dash Charge, which provided “a day’s power in half an hour.”

This technology is now known as Warp Charge and has since been upgraded several times – the latest iteration is known as Warp Charge 30T – which would suggest OnePlus is going to adopt a similar strategy with wireless charging.



At the moment, wireless solutions are pretty slow and only a few brands offer faster solutions, but OnePlus has been working on the feature for years now, so hopefully, it’ll be able to take things a step further when it debuts the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will feature several other upgrades

In case you aren’t aware, the OnePlus 8 Pro is reportedly going to feature a 6.65-inch curved-edge Fluid AMOLED punch-hole display complete with the company’s recently announced 120Hz refresh rate technology.



The upgrade will undoubtedly come at the expense of battery life, although the option to downgrade the refresh rate to 90Hz and 60Hz should be available to users. Regardless, the change will allow OnePlus to compete directly with Samsung and the 120Hz Galaxy S20 series.



Over in the camera department OnePlus is expected to make some changes too. These will include an upgraded main camera coupled with new ultra-wide-angle and 3x telephoto shooters.



To better compete with more expensive flagships in the portrait department, a Time-of-Flight sensor that gathers depth data is said to have made the cut.

The Snapdragon 865 and 5G support is expected

On the inside, OnePlus is believed to have fitted the phone with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865. This chipset replaces the Snapdragon 855 and is expected to be used inside the Galaxy S20 and LG G9 ThinQ, among other devices.

One potential downside is the fact that it can only be paired with the Snapdragon X55 5G modem because, although performance will benefit, the phone’s price tag could be hiked significantly to cover the added costs of 5G support.



The plans for the rest of the internal setup haven’t leaked yet but 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as standard is presently rumored. Of course, more impressive configurations with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage are expected.

OnePlus 8 Pro announcement timeline

The OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to go official in April alongside the Verizon-bound OnePlus 8 and the cheaper OnePlus 8 Lite. If accurate, it means OnePlus is moving up its release schedule by around two months, which could prove beneficial to the brand.



After all, it’ll avoid giving rival brands such as Samsung, Huawei, and LG a head start every year.





OnePlus makes some incredible flagships and there’s certainly no denying that, but despite efforts to always offer the best specifications, it has consistently skipped one much-loved feature. Fortunately, with the arrival of the OnePlus 8 Pro, this could all change.